Top 10 unique costumes of Miss Universe 2023 contestants

Miss Universe 2023, the prestigious 71st beauty pageant competition, will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, this Saturday, January 14, 2023. The grand event will stream live at 7.00 pm Eastern Time on Roku TV and its website. Miss Universe 2023 will also be available for streaming on the same day, on DirecTV and Fubo TV Stream.

The national costume competition for Miss Universe 2023 was held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where 84 contestants from all across the globe dazzled in stunning costumes that honored their homeland.

Here are the 10 most unique and splendid costumes of Miss Universe 2023 contestants

1) Miss Cameroon Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly

Miss Cameroon walking the stage with her costume focusing on agricultural movement! WHAT A BEAUTY!

Miss Cameroon Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly graced the stage in her marvelous costume that took inspiration from her country in Central Africa. The colorful outfit featured Mount Cameroon, an active volcano, also known by its indigenous name Mongo ma Ndemi, which means 'Mountain of Greatness'.

The costume also showcased the country flag's colors, including green, red, and yellow. The outfit also represented the country's rich agricultural history and movement.

2) Miss Ecuador Nayelhi González

What a cool story! SLAY

Miss Ecuador Nayelhi González graced the stage, looking like a ray of sunshine in her colorful and vibrant costume that celebrated her homeland's religious ceremony, cherishing the first day of the new year of the historic Ecuador Calendar. The costume featured a visually captivating headpiece with multiple-colored feathers.

Miss Ecuador's costume represented the rising sun and celebrated the sun in all its glory.

3) Miss Guatemala Ivana Batchelor



The gold with a pop of color is popping off!

Miss Guatemala Ivana Batchelor absolutely stunned the audience with her grand golden costume. With her outfit, she paid homage to her home country, Guatemala. The costume featured the historic Mayan Calendar and the glorious pyramid EL Zhang Jaguar.

It also showcased a jaguar face and a jade necklace. Miss Guatemala's costume represented the rich Mayan Culture.

4) Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey



What an inspiring and unique costume, she is rocking it on stage.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey stepped onto the stage, looking like a live carnival in an embellished jaw-dropping gold costume at the National Costume Show for Miss Universe 2023. The outfit featured gold layers and gold strips, with the structure of a golden woman attached to it.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago's costume represented her home country's inspiring and moving culture of Carnival, which was born out of pride, necessity, mockery, and revolution.

5) Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko

Ukraine is SLAYING on stage, along with her beautiful feathered wings. What an inspiration to all.

Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko looked like an absolute vision in her embellished white-colored gown, which was made to make her look like a guardian angel. The gorgeous costume featured golden tights, a gold crown, and a pair of white and blue wings of a warrior.

Miss Ukraine's marvelous costume represented the Warrior of light. It was a symbol of Ukraine's long fight for freedom and was rather inspirational.

6) Miss India Divita Rai

Miss India Divita Rai radiated golden magic as she walked on stage at the National Costume Show for Miss Universe 2023, in a cream and gold costume that featured a pair of majestic golden wings. Through her costume, she represented her country, India's rich heritage and wealth, as it was called the Golden Bird.

She looked like a mystical being in her outfit, which also represented the country's deep spirituality and the essence of unity in diversity.

7) Miss Vietnam Chau Nguyen

What an astonishing costume to end on! Such a creative costume to represent.

Miss Vietnam Chau Nguyen stepped onto the stage in an enchanting cream and red embellished costume that took inspiration from a glimpse of an old and long-standing village located in the southern part of the country. The costume featured different layers, giving it a regal look.

The outfit was truly down-to-earth as it was crafted with completely eco-friendly natural materials. It represented the country's rich patriotic traditions.

8) Miss Germany Soraya Kohlmann

LOVE how passionate she is about animal rights! What a cool costume ideas!

Miss Germany Soraya Kohlmann made a striking appearance at the national costume competition in a shimmering black blazer studded with numerous Swarovski Crystals. Her look was inspired by the legendary late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel and an advocate for animal rights.

Miss Germany also paid tribute to Lagerfeld's beloved feline, Choupette, by holding a white stuffed cat while gracing the stage with her appearance.

9) Miss Switzerland Alia Guindi

Miss Switzerland Alia Guindi looked regal as she stepped onto the stage at the National Costume Show for Miss Universe 2023 in an outfit inspired by Switzerland's world-famous production of chocolates. Through her costume, she celebrated her country's rich history with different kinds of chocolates.

The outfit featured a light trail that surrounded the colorful and fruity part of the costume, embellished with multi-colored pearls. Her look also featured cocoa leaves, representing chocolate in its raw form.

10) Miss Indonesia Laksmi De Neefe Suardana

Miss Indonesia Laksmi De Neefe Suardana looked bold and beautiful in a gold and white colored costume, inspired by the Indonesian sailors at the National Costume Show for Miss Universe 2023. Her outfit featured a strong gold ship and a white trail. The costume also took inspiration from the Grand Carnival of Indonesia and the country's Moto at CVR Victorious.

Miss Indonesia's costume was a symbol of a strong and steady journey in a world full of turmoil and turbulence. She paid tribute to the Indonesian sailors as they were said to be the world's first sailors.

Don't forget to watch Miss Universe 2023, which airs on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7.00 pm ET, on the Roku Channel and its website.

