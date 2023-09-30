"Top 3 L in world history": Video of Keefe D snitching on himself in VladTV interview resurfaces, sparks hilarious Diddy memes 

On Friday, Keefe D was taken in by the Las Vegas on murder charges. The gang member was arrested over the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the latter’s death. Meanwhile, a video of him seemingly admitting to taking part in the shocking killing has resurfaced online, subsequently leading to memes about rapper Diddy on X (formerly known as Twitter).

X user @shannonsharpeee garnered immense traction on the social networking site after sharing a video of Keefe D’s Vlad TV interview. The South Side Compton Crips member appeared on the podcast four years ago to discuss 2Pac’s death. Keefe D was shown a police confessional during the interview, where he was heard saying:

“He [Orlando Anderson] leaned over on the window, we rolled down the window, popped him [Tupac Shakur]. If they was rolling on my side I would have popped them.”

In response to the same, Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, said in the podcast:

“I’m not going into detail on that one, I ain’t no snitch. The street code is the shots came from the back of the white Cadillac.”

Expand Tweet

According to The Post, Davis confirmed that he was one of the four occupants in the white Cadillac that pulled alongside Tupac’s car before someone inside the vehicle fired at the rapper four times.

At the time of writing this article, the Vlad TV interview clip had amassed nearly a million views. Reacting to the same, one netizen said:

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Keefe D’s viral Vlad TV interview

Internet users were baffled by Davis seemingly admitting to being in the vehicle from where the shots that killed Tupac were fired.

This is not the first time Davis has admitted to being at the scene of the murder. He has bragged about being in the vehicle multiple times, including in his memoir Compton Street Legends. In 2021, he also went into great detail about the murder on The Art Of Dialogue’s YouTube channel.

With his recent arrest, netizens have taken to the internet to create hilarious memes about Diddy. For those unversed, Keefe D alleged that Diddy offered him one million dollars to kill Tupac Shakur. The same was confirmed by case detective Greg Karding who concluding that Sean “Diddy” Combs put a one million dollars hit on both Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight.

Netizens have created hilarious memes about Diddy potentially getting arrested too after Davis’ imprisonment. A few memes read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Keefe D’s arrest

Duane Davis was indicted by the Nevada grand jury after Marc DiGiacomo, the chief deputy district attorney described Keefe as the “on-ground, on-site commander” and “shot caller” who “ordered the death” of 2Pac.

Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective who investigated Tupac's death in 2008-2009, said in an interview with The Post that Davis provided his nephew Anderson with a gun to shoot Tupac. He also said:

“Davis gave the gun to his nephew who was in the car with them, and collectively they went out and intended to shoot Tupac. He provided the gun, and his nephew did the shooting, so they are all equally guilty under solicitation of murder.”

Keefe now faces charges of one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.