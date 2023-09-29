Who is Keefe D? All we know about the suspect arrested in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur

Former gang member Keefe D was arrested on Friday, September 29, 2023, for his involvement in rapper Tupac Shakur's murder. The charges have not been revealed but The Sun states that Keefe allegedly ordered Shakur's murder and was indicted by a Nevada grand jury.

Shakur's murder investigation took a new turn after Keefe's wife Paula Clemons' house was raided by the Las Vegas Police Department. The cops seized a few computers, laptops, iPads, and .40-caliber cartridges during the search that happened in July 2023.

Expand Tweet

Keefe has previously spoken about his involvement in Shakur's murder in his book Compton Street Legend. He wrote that he wanted to cooperate with the authorities in exchange for dropping the drug charges imposed on him.

Keefe D and his connection to Tupac Shakur's murder

According to The New York Times, Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Keith Davis, is a former gang leader. His book Compton Street Legend states he was inside the car that stopped near Shakur's vehicle on the night of the latter's murder in 1996.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo disclosed that Keefe was also involved in the attempted murder of another rapper named Marion Knight.

Expand Tweet

According to Keefe's memoir, his nephew was attacked by Tupac Shakur and his associates which made him angry. While this allegedly led to the murder of Shakur, Keefe never revealed the name of the person who fired shots at the rapper.

The memoir stated that Keefe D and his associates were waiting to attack Shakur at a nightclub. However, their plan failed after finding that the rapper and Marion were speaking to their fans outside.

"As they sat in traffic, we slowly rolled past the long line of luxury cars they had in their caravan, looking into each one until we pulled up to the front vehicle and found who we were seeking," Keefe wrote in his memoir.

After Shakur's murder, Keefe and the rest of the people left the car and returned to California in another vehicle. The abandoned car was later returned to the rental company.

While speaking to DJ Vlad earlier this year, Keefe D said that he has been operating a huge drug empire for a long time. He revealed he was not scared of being sentenced again as he has been to jail in the past.

Tupac Shakur was shot dead in 1996 and hospitalized

Tupac Shakur was in the passenger seat of a BMW being driven by Marion Knight on the night of September 7, 1996. A white Cadillac stopped near the BMW and fired shots at the duo, leading to severe injuries.

Shakur and Knight were taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where Shakur died on September 13 after a cardiac arrest.

There were several speculations about his death over the years, including Shakur's links to a street gang called Bloods. He was 25 at the time of his death and released five albums in his career.