Who did BTB Savage shoot? Robbery incident explored as Houston rapper is killed hours after sharing photo

On Thursday, March 30, Cleveland rapper BTB Savage was reportedly shot dead near Houston's River Oaks neighborhood.

According to multiple outlets, he was driving a white Mercedes when two assailants from a black Subaru vehicle attacked him. The incident is suspected to be a consequence of the artist's social media posts that featured him bragging about what seemed to be the aftermath of him gunning down an alleged intruder at his home.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic media pertaining to death. Reader discretion is advised.

In pictures making rounds on the internet, the Real Fraud rapper is seen posing with his jewelry as dried blood splattered on the floor can be seen too. Additionally, multiple bullet holes are visible on the door.

Prior to his death, BTB Savage also opened up about an alleged robbery and shooting incident involving his girlfriend. The late rapper recalled the shooting details during his interview with DJ Vlad.

BTB Savage's girlfriend apparently shot down an alleged robber in self-defense at the rapper's home

The incident, which the First Day Out artist narrated during his appearance on DJ Vlad's YouTube channel, involved another rapper approaching him for collaboration. According to the late Cleveland rapper's words, he was requested for a joint feature by an unnamed artist and was also promised compensation.

The other artist and his crew entered BTB Savage's home in San Antonio late at night, as the latter invited them despite his reluctance. However, the Cleveland rapper grew suspicious when the intruder's crewmates were "looking around" his home. Here are the departed artist's exact words from his VladTV interview:

"He like, 'I been trying to do this for a long time, bro. You have been bullsh**ting.' I'm like, 'Alright, bet.' We go inside the crib, and they just talk and sh*t ... like looking around. That's why I ... I figured it was kind of weird they were looking around when they were walking into my crib."

He added:

"But I didn't kind of pay no mind. I was just more of like, 'C'mon, let's get this out the way.' I'm gonna go and knock this out 30 seconds rapping real quick, then I'm done. I ain't tripping. So, boom, they ... they got them started pulling out their equipment or whatever or fake equipment like he pulled out a little box that ... it's a studio box, but like it got the mixer in it. It didn't have really sh*t in it."

He further mentioned how he didn't know anyone, including the other rapper and his crew members, adding that he felt weird and skeptical of the antics of everyone at the scene. As the Jesus Shuttleworth artist was conversing with one of the members of another group, he and his girlfriend, who was also present at his home, were threatened to give away his chain while at gunpoint.

The scuffle turned violent as BTB Savage wrestled the attacker in a bid to disarm him and even sustained an injury to his left arm. The rapper directed his girlfriend to shoot at the intruder during the fight. As the assailant was gunned down, the other party fired through the door, which the rapper had already closed before the scuffle.

During the interview, BTB Savage told how he guided his girlfriend and son to safety while injuring himself. As he recalled the incident, he also referred to his girlfriend as a "true gangster" while not ecaxtly disclosing her identity.

