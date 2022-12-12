Top 5 Erling Haaland football boots

Erling Haaland is a professional footballer from Norway who competes for both the Norwegian national team and Premier League club Manchester City as a striker. He is renowned for his pace, strength, and finishing.

Within months of entering the fray, the 22-year-old Norwegian player has transformed into a terrifying nightmare for the defenders. Erling Haaland, the son of former Premier League veteran Alf-Inge Haaland, is following in his father's footsteps and is continuing to build an impeccable career in football.

Here are the top five sneakers worn by Erling Haaland up until now.

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 10 and 4 other sneakers worn by Erling Haaland

1) Adidas X.1 Speedportal Boots

Adansi Bonna Frederick @adansi_bonna [Boot Switch] Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - adidas X Ghosted+ adidas X Speedportal.1 [Boot Switch] Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - adidas X Ghosted+adidas X Speedportal.1 🔄 [Boot Switch] Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - adidas X Ghosted+ ➡ adidas X Speedportal.1 https://t.co/9RcFEkI4d7

Erling Haaland surprised fans by wearing the latest X Speedportal line from Adidas for the 3-1 Community Shield defeat to rivals Liverpool, the first time he chose to wear Adidas kicks in his senior career. However, he joins athletes like Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, who have been spotted wearing the new line.

As per the shoe's construction, the pair is sleek and extremely comfortable. The football sneaker supports sudden movement with an adjustable, complete-length Carbitex carbon plate on its firm outsole. In addition, an adaptive Adidas PRIMEKNIT collar, lightweight carbon heel lock, and foot-hugging Speedskin upper work together to keep the player secure during lightning-quick sprints and high-velocity sidesteps.

2) Nike Mercurial Vapor 10

friendlydb @friendlydb Nike Mercurial Vapor 10 Bright Mango Metal Flash Pack - Review On Feet WATCH at: friendlydb.com/item/7436400/n… Nike Mercurial Vapor 10 Bright Mango Metal Flash Pack - Review On Feet WATCH at: friendlydb.com/item/7436400/n… https://t.co/E2S6JY3Qy4

In 2016, Haaland made his Norwegian Under-16 cameo sporting a pair of fresh mango-coloured Mercurial Vapor 10 from the Metal Flash pack. The new "Bright Mango" wrap is just as sharp as ever, with its sleek design and premium finish elevating it to the top of the Mercurial line.

Mercurial Vapor X's simplicity has propelled it to the top of the game, capped with the metallic Swooshes throughout the entire "Metal Flash" pack. In addition, Vapor X's fit and feel have added a new dimension to the Mercurial line. The once-famous blister-ridden reputation has been eliminated, and the one-item upper ensures the most streamlined design yet.

3) Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 4

abcdefutbol @abcdefutbol 🤩 Inspirados en un cohete espacial regresando a casa, estos son los Nike Mercurial Superfly Dream Speed 4 creados para Cristiano Ronaldo y un puñado de jugadores más que él mismo elegirá. Inspirados en un cohete espacial regresando a casa, estos son los Nike Mercurial Superfly Dream Speed 4 creados para Cristiano Ronaldo y un puñado de jugadores más que él mismo elegirá. 🚀🤩 https://t.co/gtUkb94OJB

Along with Kylian Mbappe and Leroy Sane, Haaland was among the few individuals chosen by Nike to wear the Dream Speed 4 boots in 2021. He wore them as Dortmund defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal Cup final.

The Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 4 is the initial model of the line built on the brand-new Superfly 8 / Vapor 14. Nike made three cleats available as part of the Dream Speed series. For the first, the dates were Fall 2019 and Spring and Fall 2020, respectively. White and black racing flags are on the upper of the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 4 boots, while the metallic silver/gold heel element is on the forefoot.

4) Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite 'Golden Boy 2020'

ssfm1902🏆 @ssfm1902 Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite 'Golden Boy 2020' Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite 'Golden Boy 2020' https://t.co/jAWWEX6loL

The new Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite 'Golden Boy 2020' soccer boots were officially presented in 2022 by Dortmund's highest scorer as he dynamically returned from a torn muscle fiber that kept him out for 28 days (Dec 1-28, 2020). The addition of Erling Haaland immediately benefited BVB (2-0) against VfL Wolfsburg.

Most of the new Mercurial Vapor XIII Elite football shoes from Haaland were created using Nike's "Nike By You" service, which allows anyone to design their own colourways of the "speed" silo while keeping the premium features. In terms of inspiration, they are solely inspired by Erling Braut Haaland's exceptional year since receiving the 2020 Golden Boy award.

5) Nike Mercurial Superfly 7

Erling Haaland wore Nike Superfly 7 at the start of the 2020–21 season. He became the focus of attention throughout the entire season after winning the Bundesliga's 'Player of the Year' award and leading all scorers in the Champions League with ten goals. The Mercurial's laser orange and white color scheme stood out against the Dortmund attire.

These were the top five football boots Erling Haaland wore in his football career up until now. Let us know in the comments down below about which one was your favourite.

