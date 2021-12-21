Many sports fans have revered sports personalities whose games they follow religiously. To quench their curiosities about their idols' motivations, their lives beyond sports, their stress management tactics and their rise to greatness, sports documentaries have begun proliferating.

Take a look at the top 5 sports documentaries of 2021. You might have seen some of them and others might be hidden gems that you probably missed out on.

Top 5 sports documentaries of 2021

5) Schumacher

Schumacher is a German sports documentary film about the legendary Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher. It was released on Netflix on 15 September 2021 and marked Schumacher's entry into Formula One 30 years ago.

The film documents Schumacher's F1 career and Scuderia Ferrari's return to dominance in 2000–2004. It also features brief family interviews and provides into the racer's personal life. The film holds an IMDb rating of 7.5.

4) Tiger

Tiger is a two-part biographical sports documentary about professional golfer Tiger Woods. The two-part series aired at HBO this year on January 10 and January 17.

The documentary is based on Tiger Woods' 2018 biography and examines his relationship with his father Earl. Tiger relies on outside voices to tell the golfer's story and does not include his perspective or commentary. The documentary has a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

3) Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport 🤕 "She thought I was either a gangster or a boxer!"



The story of how Sir Alex Ferguson met his wife, Cathy...



𝐒𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐨𝐧: 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧 is available now on Prime Video 📺 🤕 "She thought I was either a gangster or a boxer!"The story of how Sir Alex Ferguson met his wife, Cathy...𝐒𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐨𝐧: 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧 is available now on Prime Video 📺 https://t.co/djKFXIhEJ8

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In is a documentary about former Scotland, Aberdeen and Manchester United football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Directed by his son, Jason Ferguson, the documentary looks at how a young boy from Glasgow became one of the greatest football coaches of all time. It also talks about his recovery from cerebral hemorrhage and makes an account of his life.

The film released in UK cinemas on 27 May 2021 and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on 29 May 2021. The documentary has an IMDb rating of 8.3.

2) The Inside Story

The Inside Story is a 2021 sports documentary that offers a look at the 30-year-old history of the NBA. It features interviews with celebrities, crew members, sports reporters and more who illuminate the show's evolution into a cultural phenomenon.

The four-episode-long docuseries aired on TNT on 4 March 2021, with the last episode airing on 7 March 2021. The Inside Story features Ernie Johnson Jr., Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley and holds an IMDb rating of 8.6.

1) Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a sports docuseries about prominent American football quarterback Tom Brady. The series consists of 7 episodes that have been airing weekly on ESPN+ since 16 November 2021.

In the series, Tom Brady shares a personal account of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, deconstructing the milestones of his career by exploring each victory and defeat. So far, the docuseries has received an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Edited by Saman