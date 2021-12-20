Top 5 VoD movies of 2021

VoD, or Video on Demand, movies have seen an upward trend in popularity in recent years. From cable companies like Time-Warner, Charter, and Xfinity to online services like Amazon, Google, and Apple, the VoD domain has been rapidly expanding. It offers videos, TV shows, or movies that the viewers can watch at their own convenience.

2021 has been a good year for VoD movies, with several of them making it to the 'Best Movies' list. Take a look at the top 5 VoD movies of this year. And if you haven't watched them, what are you waiting for?

1) Pig

Pig is an American drama written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Starring Nicholas Cage, the film centers on a truffle forager who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness. He returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved truffle-finding pig.

The movie released theatrically in the United States on July 16, 2021 and received critical acclaim. It has received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% and is available on Amazon, DirecTV, Fios/Verizon, Google Play, and Spectrum.

2) The Sparks Brothers

The Sparks Brothers is a documentary film by Edgar Wright. It is about Ron and Russell Maels, members of the pop-rock duo Sparks. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 30, 2021 and was released theatrically in North America on June 18, 2021. The movie received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% and is available to watch on Amazon, DirecTV, Google Play, and Spectrum.

3) In the Heights

In the Heights is an American musical drama that had its world premiere at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 4, 2021 and was released theatrically in the United States on June 10, 2021.

The film tells the story of a corner in the predominantly Dominican Washington Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan in New York City, where every member of the community pursues their little dreams for a better life. The film is available to watch on YouTube, DirecTV, Spectrum, U-Verse, and Verizon and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%.

4) The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is the sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) that features an ensemble cast. The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics universe. It was released theatrically in the UK on July 30, 2021 and in the US on August 5, 2021.

The plot of the film revolves around Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others, who are the most dangerous supervillains in the world. They are sent by the government to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese on a mission. The film received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% and is available to watch on YouTube, DirecTV, Fios/Verizon, and Spectrum.

5) Together Together

Ed Helms-starrer Together Together is an American comedy film written and directed by Nikole Beckwith. It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 30, 2021, followed by its VoD release on May 11, 2021.

The film revolves around Matt, a forty-something successful app developer and his surrogate Anna. Their unexpected relationship soon challenges their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. The film received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%.

