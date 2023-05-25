Top Chef season 20 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot

Top Chef season 20 returns with a brand new episode this week. During the upcoming segment, one chef returns to the competition after becoming victorious in Last Chance Kitchen, but the chefs don’t know who it will be.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The final four chefs welcome back the winner of Last Chance Kitchen. They make a dish featuring jellies and moulds, and create trompe l'oeil dishes."

Tune in on Thursday, May 25, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20 on Bravo.

Chef Tom opens up about his time at clown school in the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20

In the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20, the chefs get ready to make a dish with jelly and moulds, and during the cooking, one chef opened up about attending clown school in the past.

In a promo uploaded to social media, chef Tom explained that he was going to cook a goat cheese pannacotta with "jer." He added that he thinks that the goat cheese panna cotta is cool and "just funny to eat." He stated that it looked like a vanilla panna cotta, and as soon as someone takes a bite, they are surprised by the goat cheese.

He stated:

"They’re like oh my God, there’s Goad cheese inside."

When Top Chef season 20 cast member Chef Buddha asked about the type of mould Tom would be using, Tom responded that he would be utilizing the smallest mould. He added that eggs are his superpower and opened up about his childhood. He claimed that as a child, he always wanted to be a clown or a chef because they both, in a manner, inspire people.

He continued:

"Then I went to a clown school. They’re not as fun as I thought it is so chef it is."

In another promo uploaded to Bravo, the Top Chef season 20 contestants are seen wondering which chef will come back after winning Last Chance Kitchen. Tom and Gabri are seen discussing the chefs who are in to compete for a chance to come back.

During the conversation, the chefs discussed how the top four chefs are technically the top 5, taking into account that someone will return to the competition.

Tom said:

"That is tougher when it’s technically top five."

His fellow chef asked him who he thought would return, and he started listing everyone’s positive qualities. He stated that Dave has done "this" before and knows the trick, and if they make it all the way to Amar and Sara, it’s a tough one. He continued that there’s Nicole, an "all-star winner," who has "30,000 years of experience."

The cast is then seen entering cars and heading to a different location, with Gabri and Tom going in one car and Buddha and Ali in another. Ali asked the contestant what got him into cooking, and he said his father was a chef. He added that there are 12 boys in his father's family, and all of them are chefs.

Buddha opens about his family on the upcoming episode of Top Chef (Image via BravoTV)

He added:

"It was probably something that I couldn’t have escaped, really."

