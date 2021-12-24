Top 'Friends' quotes that are life's greatest lessons

Friends gave its audience a lot of things. That is one of the reasons why the show continues to be ao popular, even 17 years after the finale. Friends was funny - it was comedy at its best. Most of it was absurd and it borrowed a lot from slapsticks and screwball comedies of the past.

However, looking deeper, not all of it was meant to be funny. Some things on the show were relatable and some were straight-up great lessons. Here is a compilation of 10 quotes from friends that serve as life advice for just about everyone.

10 quotes from 'Friends' that are useful in real life

1) "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it." - Monica Geller

The very first episode of the show had Monica give Rachel a reality check, and perhaps also one to everyone watching. Life is no merry-go-round but humans continue to love existence. This is how it has been all the time. Friends imparted a real life lesson with this one.

2) “It’s like all my life everyone’s told me, ‘You’re a shoe! You’re a shoe! You’re a shoe!’ Well, what if I don’t want to be a shoe? What if I wanna be a purse or a hat?” - Rachel Green

Rachael raised a very important question with this quote: Why do we have to blend in? Society teaches people to behave in a certain way and challenging that is considered "wrong." With Rachael's question using metaphors, it compels everyone to ask themselves, what if they wanted to be their own hat and not the shoe everyone asked them to be?

3) “These are just feelings. They’ll go away.” - Joey Tribbiani

Joey was portrayed as dim-witted for most of the show but it did not stop him from making some life-changing comments. This was something he said about Rachel and it applies to everyone. Whenever you get overwhelmed with love or the lack of it, remember, they'll eventually go away.

4) "No uterus, no opinion." - Rachel Green

A popular statement in today's world is that men shouldn't be making comments about things that are inherently about and for women. Rachel takes a strong stance. Next time a man tries to explain an exclusive female thing in his own way, throw that Rachel quote at them.

5) "If you're too afraid to be in a relationship, then don't be in one." -Monica Geller

A simple quote by Monica makes a lot of sense in itself, even if the context is removed from Friends. Relationships are not something everyone 'needs', most of the time, they just want them. If a relationship scares you, don't be in it, though of course it isn't always that simple.

6) "It’s okay. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you thought they would." - Ross Geller

A very true statement, Ross said it while consoling Rachael in Friends. Sometimes the things that are in people's heads, the way they imagine things to go, do not at all end up working out that way. It can be sad, but it is okay because that's how life works.

7) "You can’t just give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?" - Joey Tribiani

The "dinosaur" is not relevant for everyone, however, it is something Joey said to Ross because he was a palenteologist. Then again, we all have our own "dinosaurs" in our own fields and lives and if our "dinosaurs" wouldn't give up, why should we?

8) "Go tell him he's cute. What's the worst that could happen?" - Rachel Green

Talking in the context of a guy in Friends, Rachael said this to Monica. However, this is a question everyone should ask themselves whenever they are nervous about doing something. What's the worst that could happen?

9) "He’s her lobster."- Phoebe Buffay

This speaks of destiny and teaches the viewers that some things are meant to be. There is no way of getting around it. Phoebe said this in the context of Ross and Rachel, but it goes for everyone who has found their 'lobster'. If things don't work out, chances are you haven't found your lobster yet.

10) "It's never taken you more than a shower to get over a relationship." - Monica Geller

Monica Geller gives another reality check to Friends fans. This might be an exaggeration, but the underlying fact is, eventually you do get over it and everything is fine again.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are so many things to learn from Friends. Let us know your favorite Friends' quotes in the comments.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider