Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing recalled: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s announced a recall of its Hot Honey Mustard product due to a prominent labeling mistake. Issued on March 31, 2025, the recall sparked discussions about food safety standards, labeling, and potential health risks.

The dressing bottles contain four common allergens, namely peanuts, sesame, soy, and wheat, which could cause severe allergic reactions in allergy-prone consumers. However, the incorrect label does not include these allergen callouts.

Details of the Trader Joe's Recall

Trader Joe's mislabeled batch was distributed in various states across the U.S. (Image via Getty)

Fresh Creative Foods, the producer of Trader Joe’s issued a voluntary recall for its Hot Honey Mustard dressing on March 31, 2025. The dressing packaged in 12-ounce bottles has SKU number 80152 and a shelf life extending to May 27, 2025.

The batch with incorrect labeling was distributed to Trader Joe’s locations in New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.

The product labeling failed to disclose ingredients such as wheat, sesame seeds, peanuts, and soybeans, which could lead to allergic reactions in individuals.

The mislabeling violates the United States food labeling regulations, which expect the product to include a clear description of possible allergens. Consumers who are prone to allergies may experience allergic symptoms.

General consumer advice by the brand

Customers who received the mislabeled Hot Honey Mustard are advised not to use them. The affected dressing can be returned to any Trader Joe’s location in exchange for a refund or disposed of properly.

Customers seeking additional information regarding Fresh Creative Foods can contact 888-223-2127 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST or dial 626-599-3817 for Trader Joe's Customer Relations.

About the brand

Trader Joe’s operates multiple locations across the U.S. (Image via Instagram/traderjoes)

Trader Joe's launched its first location in Pasadena, California, in 1967 and currently operates above 500 grocery outlets throughout the United States. Shoppers appreciate their signature items, including Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Mandarin Orange Chicken, and Cookie Butter.

They also offer a variety of house-branded products, including several healthy alternatives at affordable prices. The food company has addressed several product recalls in the past that involved undeclared allergens because of contamination and foreign material safety concerns.

In August 2023, Multigrain Crackers with sunflower and flax seeds were recalled from the market because of metal contamination in the product. In July 2023, Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies were called back due to a foreign ingredient.

The recall of Hot Honey Mustard dressing reflects the importance of precise food labeling and the health issues that can be caused by undeclared allergens.

As Consumers with food allergies are dependent on product labeling to make their dietary choices, food producers and retailers are required to maintain high-quality control standards to prevent the occurrence of such incidents.

