Trader Joe's brings back its Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag: All you need to know about the fan-favorite item

Trader Joe's has brought back its popular Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag, an item that regular customers have often requested since its launch in 2024. The reusable tote bag, popular for its durability and collapsible design, is available at Trader Joe's locations across the United States as of early March 2025. It is priced at $3.99.

Ad

While Trader Joe's often puts a limit on the number of bags each customer can purchase, such as with its mini totes, there doesn't seem to be any such restriction with the Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag. It is unclear whether this policy will change or how long the item will be available.

Ad

More about the Trader Joe's Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag

The Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag has a solid bottom that allows it to stand upright, making it easy to load and unload groceries. This also helps keep the items from shifting or spilling during transport.

True to its name, the tote bag is collapsible, which means it can be folded into a more compact size when not in use. This also means it is easy to store in a car, kitchen drawers, or even in another handbag.

Ad

The Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag is available in two designs. One features a deep purple sky with a moon, much like a calm nighttime scene. The other has a more tropical theme, with palm trees against a blue backdrop. Both have "Greetings from Trader Joe's" printed across the face of the bag.

The Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag is crafted by a tote bag maker in Vietnam, according to Trader Joe's.

Commitment to sustainability

Ad

The return of the Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag is well-timed, as sustainable approaches have become the focus of many brands. For example, Starbucks recently made a switch to compostable cups, a move that received mixed reactions.

By bringing back the reusable Stand-Up Collapsible Tote Bag, Trader Joe's is encouraging a move away from single-use plastic bags, which helps minimize plastic waste. Since the item is known for its durability, it works well for promoting sustainable practices.

Ad

Trader Joe's recently also released its mini insulated bags in two new colors. These items went viral in July 2024, and the grocery chain set a limit on their purchase at some locations. They are priced at $3.99 each and are likely only available for a limited period.

Ad

Trader Joe's was recently tied for the top spot in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's (ACSI) list of the best grocery stores in the US. The grocery chain also won in several categories at the 2025 Customer Choice Awards, including Best Beverage, Best Cheese, Best Produce Item, Best Appetizer, and more.

The return of the Stand-Up Collapsible Tote bag shows the brand's commitment to listening to customers' demands and promoting better shopping practices.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback