Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller season 3 release date, air time, and plot

The popular series uncovering the truth about the complex inner workings of the global underworld, Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, is all set to return with its third season on January 18, 2023. The show has been prolific since it began in 2020 and has shed light on some of the most dangerous and unknown threats in the global underworld, including the functioning of its trade.

The National Geographic series features Peabody and DuPont award-winning journalist and correspondent, Mariana van Zeller, as she travels across the world and exposes some of the darkest secrets in the black and grey market. Unknown to many, these markets account for a substantial amount of global wealth and affect almost all countries and individuals in one way or another.

In the previous two seasons, which were received with great critical acclaim, the brave journalist covered everything from counterfeiting, motorcycle gangs, guns, and different illegal drugs.

Ahead of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller's premiere later this week, here are more details about the acclaimed show.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller trailer: It's only illegal if you get caught...

The stylized trailer for Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller featured many scenes from the documentation of the underworld markets trading in guns, illicit drugs, and other legal and illegal materials. The third season will reportedly take up other trades that have not been covered before, like ghost guns, the organ trade, gangs, MDMA, LSD, and crypto-piracy.

Crypto-piracy is also one of the things that have emerged more prominently in recent times. Van Zeller explores these markets in great depth, often getting the story of the trade directly from the sellers (who are branded as criminals in the world with laws). This is evident in the trailer for the upcoming season of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller.

As it seems, there is still a lot more to explore in the world of black market trading. A fourth season of the show has already begun filming before the premiere of the third one in January. Speaking about the fourth season, Mariana van Zeller said :

"I'm filming it already, actually. Actually, I wasn't supposed to say that. This is an exclusive announcement today, actually. It is. We've been told it's an exclusive announcement that we are already in production of Season 4. I'm so excited. We filmed four episodes already, and I actually start filming the fifth episode next week. So we're deep in production already. I'm very excited. Thanks, guys."

The third season of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller will consist of ten episodes.

Where to watch Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller season 3?

The show will premiere its episode on National Geographic, but each episode will premiere a day later on Hulu. The first episode of the new season will deal with Organ Trade on the black market.

The new season of the show is produced by National Geographic, Muck Media, and is executive produced by Mariana van Zeller, Darren Foster, and Jeff Plunkett, who is also a showrunner for the series.

