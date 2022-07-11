When do new Nat Geo's SharkFest episodes air? Schedule explored

Nat Geo's famed SharkFest is ready to return this summer, marking ten years of the prolific show. The summer-long affair aims to decipher the mysteries of one of the most fascinating creatures on the planet while promoting awareness about wildlife protection.

This year's SharkFest will be spread across a number of platforms, including on Nat Geo's sister Disney brands like Hulu, ABC, and ESPN. Though the previous year's edition was the longest at six weeks, it was limited to Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD, and Disney+.

This year's program will contain 30 hours of new content along with 60 hours of enhanced content. The four-week affair is slated to begin on July 10, 2022, though the official date for SharkFest's initiation is July 24, 2022.

National Geographic @NatGeo Count down these 10 incredible shark species to learn which is the most massive of them all. #SharkFest returns tonight at 10/9c on National Geographic! on.natgeo.com/3yUEbJP Count down these 10 incredible shark species to learn which is the most massive of them all. #SharkFest returns tonight at 10/9c on National Geographic! on.natgeo.com/3yUEbJP https://t.co/sqHdVREW2f

Read on for more details about Nat Geo's most popular event.

SharkFest 2022 synopsis: Hoard of new content and species

Nat Geo Adventure @ngadventure Local paddle boarders and kayakers follow a juvenile white shark just off the beach in Santa Barbara. Don't miss the return of #SharkFest , tonight at 10/9c on National Geographic! on.natgeo.com/3aqIQK9 Local paddle boarders and kayakers follow a juvenile white shark just off the beach in Santa Barbara. Don't miss the return of #SharkFest, tonight at 10/9c on National Geographic! on.natgeo.com/3aqIQK9 https://t.co/1T2OlY6dCT

Nat Geo has aptly described its month-long event as a "treasure trove" of content, as it gets ready to premiere a bunch of new episodes, spread across multiple platforms and time slots, giving viewers access like never before. As per Nat Geo, the synopsis for the event reads:

"This year’s lineup offers a treasure trove of new original content that dives into details on over 15 different shark species and features footage from all over the world, including the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica, Australia, Hawaii, South Africa, the Maldives, California, Massachusetts, Maine, Florida and more."

Nat Geo has also revealed its collaborator this year, Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS), who are dedicated to inspiring and informing a new generation of bright minds in the process of wildlife conservation. Nat Geo described the collaboration, saying:

"This collaboration lends MISS experts — such as Candace Fields, a Ph.D. student studying the population dynamics and geographic population structure of large predators; Carlee Jackson, marine biologist, sea turtle conservationist and shark expert; and Jasmin Graham, who specializes in elasmobranch ecology and evolution — as on-screen talent for this year’s ‘SharkFest’ as well as consultants for programming and development of shows."

SharkFest 2022 will feature many Shark experts, including Alison Towner, Dr. Mike Heithaus, and Melissa Cristina Marquez.

SharkFest 2022 schedule

National Geographic TV @NatGeoTV The countdown is on! 🦈 #SharkFest starts this Sunday at 10/9c on National Geographic and streaming on @DisneyPlus. The countdown is on! 🦈 #SharkFest starts this Sunday at 10/9c on National Geographic and streaming on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/qz147MXezu

The lineup for the month-long event is as follows:

1) Great White vs. Tiger Shark

ESPN — Premieres July 11 at 10/9c

National Geographic — July 17 at 7/6c

Disney XD — July 31 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5 at 8/7c

2) Counting Jaws

National Geographic — Premieres July 12 at 9/8c

Disney XD — July 31 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 3 at 9/8c

3) Shark Superpower

National Geographic — Premieres July 12, at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 17, at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 1, at 10/9c

4) Shark Queens

National Geographic — Premieres July 13, at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 4, at 9/8c

5) Baby Sharks

National Geographic — Premieres July 13 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 24 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 7 at 8/7c

6) Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

— 2021 Marquis Special

ABC — Network Premiere July 13 at 8/7c

National Geographic — July 21 at 10/9c

7) Croc That Ate Jaws Enhanced

National Geographic — Premieres July 14 at 7/6c

Nat Geo WILD — August 4 at 8/7c

8) Shark Side of the Moon

National Geographic — Premieres July 14 at 9/8c

Disney XD — July 30, at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5, at 6/5c

9) Sharks That Eat Everything

National Geographic — Premieres July 14, at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 4, at 10/9c

10) Planet Shark

(Three-Episode Series)

National Geographic — Premieres July 16 at 8/7c

11) Jaws vs. Boats

National Geographic — Premieres July 17 at 8/7c

Disney XD — July 23 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5 at 9/8c

12) Shark Attack Files

(Eight-Episode Series)

National Geographic — Premieres July 18 with two episodes at 8/7c and 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 7 at 6/5c

13) World’s Biggest Hammerhead?

National Geographic — Premieres July 18 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 24 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 3 at 10/9c

14) Jaws Invasion

National Geographic — Premieres July 19 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 30 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 6 at 7/6c

SharkFest premieres on July 10, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

