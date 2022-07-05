Red Sea shark attack video: Two foreign tourists eaten by predator while snorkeling in Egypt

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two foreign tourists were allegedly killed during shark attacks.

Reportedly, the two women who were snorkeling were identified as Austrian and Romanian. The Egyptian Ministry of Environment stated on Sunday that the incident involving the shark attacking those women took place in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada.

Reportedly, the predator is classified as a Mako shark and is responsible for at least one of the deaths. Both women were attacked within 600 meters of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh in the Red Sea.

Brutal shark attack in Red Sea kills two women

A 68-year-old woman from the Tyrol region of Austria, who was traveling to Egypt, passed away on Friday after losing an arm and a leg during a Mako shark attack in the Red Sea.

Furthermore, the body of a Romanian woman who was attacked by a shark was discovered on Sunday. The Romanian foreign ministry stated that they were seeking to identify the victim and repatriate the body.

According to a widely circulated internet video, the Austrian woman was allegedly attacked fairly close to the coast. However, sources haven't been able to verify the visual. As seen in the footage, observers on the pier toss a floatation device toward the woman as she struggles while the water surrounding her turns red.

Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content

loveworld @LoveWorld_Peopl #BREAKING #EGYPT



EGYPT :



Near the Egyptian resort of Sahl Hasheesh, an Austrian tourist was attacked by a shark.

She lost a limb before being pulled ashore. She died in hospital.



#BreakingNews #Hurghada #Shark #Attack EGYPT : #VIDEO TERRIFYING SHARK ATTACK IN HURGHADA, RED SEA!Near the Egyptian resort of Sahl Hasheesh, an Austrian tourist was attacked by a shark.She lost a limb before being pulled ashore. She died in hospital. #BREAKING #EGYPT🔴 EGYPT :#VIDEO TERRIFYING SHARK ATTACK IN HURGHADA, RED SEA! Near the Egyptian resort of Sahl Hasheesh, an Austrian tourist was attacked by a shark.She lost a limb before being pulled ashore. She died in hospital. #BreakingNews #Hurghada #Shark #Attack https://t.co/6Noosh1SU0

An eye witness was quoted saying:

"I saw the shark turning and twisting the woman in the water. I didn't manage to film it, but she was twisted in the water."

According to Reuters, the Austrian woman has been living in Egypt with her native husband for the past five years.

In the aftermath of the attacks, Egyptian authorities restricted access to a section of the nation's Red Sea shoreline and outlawed water sports like diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, and kiteboarding. Additionally, it was forbidden for fishing vessels to enter the waters off Hurghada.

A committee has been established to investigate the circumstances of the attacks and any possible scientific explanations, as was stated by the Egyptian government.

They further announced:

"Local authorities stopped all activities within the vicinity of the incident for three days to allow for data to be collected according to the protocols used globally to investigate the shark attacks."

The Red Sea shoreline, a popular travel destination for European tourists, has seen minimal shark attacks.

However, a similar attack in 2020 resulted in the loss of a tour guide's leg and the arm of a Ukrainian youngster. A German traveler died in a similar incident in 2015, while a Czech tourist was murdered by a shark earlier in 2018.

Coupled with that, another European tourist was murdered while numerous others were injured in a series of shark attacks off Sharm el-Sheikh in 2010.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far