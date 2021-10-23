Where to watch Becoming Cousteau? Streaming details and all about the documentary

National Geographic has produced some engaging and insightful documentaries over the years, and Becoming Cousteau just made it to the list. The latest Nat Geo documentary is about the life of an adventurer, a filmmaker, an inventor, and pop-culture icon, the late Jacques Cousteau, who holds many other credentials to his name.
Becoming Cousteau re-lives the legend's life that passed away in 1997 through various interviews, photographs, and footage. The project has been directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus. The movie is playing exclusively in theaters across the USA.
Becoming Cousteau: All about the Nat Geo documentary about the late Oceanographer
When was Becoming Cousteau released?
Becoming Cousteau opened in the USA theatres on October 22, 2021, after making the rounds at various reputed film festivals across the globe, including TIFF and BFI London.
In the UK, the documentary is slated to release on November 5, 2021. The release will happen exclusively in theaters.
Where to stream Becoming Cousteau?
As already mentioned, the release is theatre-exclusive, and hence, viewers will have to check out the cinema halls that are screening the documentary. They also need to remember that Becoming Cousteau will be available on a lesser number of screens than other films.
On the digital front, there is still no clarity about the arrival of Becoming Cousteau. National Geographic Documentary Films, distributors of the movie, will likely announce its telecast and streaming once the theatrical run culminates.
Becoming Cousteau: What to expect?
According to Nat Geo, their latest documentary talks about:
Also Read
"Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity, and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean became synonymous with a love of science and the natural world. As he learned to protect the environment, he brought the whole world with him, sounding alarms more than 50 years ago about the warming seas and our planet's vulnerability."
The director takes a closer look at the life of the celebrated icon along with his inventions, films, adventures, and other experiences. The documentary will restore the man's persona who has inspired generations with his innovations and views regarding the environment, oceans and protecting Earth.