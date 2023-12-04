"Trash emptying itself": Fans react as Billie Eilish loses more than 100,000 followers after coming out as queer 

Bad Guy hitmaker, Billie Eilish is gaining a massive amount of online reactions after officially coming out as queer. She had alluded to being attracted to women in Variety magazine's Power of Women issue in November but further confirmed her sentiments in a Saturday, December 2 interview at the magazine's annual Hitmakers Brunch event. She also put out a confirmatory Instagram post.

Eilish received a lot of praise from fans who understood the singer's sentiments and stood by her side. However, according to Social Blade statistics, the singer lost over 100,000 followers since both Variety interviews. A lot of netizens, just like Eilish herself, thought that people already knew that she was queer and was glad that such people were unfollowing. One X user commented:

Netizens supported Eilish (Image via X/@ThePopTingz)

Netizens were surprised that people did not know Billie Eilish was queer

Billie Eilish's coming out prompted heavy online reactions. Since both the publishing of the Power of Woman issue and the red carpet interview, Social Blade statistics showcased that the singer had lost more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. The singer had 110,300,420 followers before November 13, and as of December 3, that figure came down to 110,200,603.

However, fans were not really concerned about the loss of followers as many felt like people like that needed to be ousted anyway. Netizens supported Eilish and were genuinely surprised at finding out that people did not already know that she was queer. Here are some X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to Billie Eilish losing Instagram followers:

"Why can't we just exist?": Billie Eilish on coming out

On Saturday's Red Carpet interview at Variety magazine's annual Hitmakers Brunch event, Billie Eilish addressed her comments about being "intimidated" by women but also being "physically attracted to them", made in the magazine's November 13 Power of Women issue. She coyly stated that she was still scared of women but thought they were "pretty".

The interviewer asked Billie if she meant to come out in the story. Eilish replied that she didn't but she thought that it was "obvious". She said:

"I didn't realize people didn't know."

The interviewer said that people needed to get to a point where they didn't even have to come out anymore. Eilish said that she did not really believe in the concept of coming out. She said:

"I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?' I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops."

She further recalled:

"I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today!

She said that this was exciting to her as people did not know so it was "cool" that they now knew, before squealing that she was nervous talking about it. She further stated that she was "for the girls".

Right after her Variety Red Carpet interview, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to thank the magazine for the award and also for "outing" her on the red carpet at 11 am, "instead of talking about anything else that matters". She revealed that she liked boys and girls and asked people to leave her alone about it and stream her song, What Was I Made For?