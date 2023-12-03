"She's truly mother for this": Internet applauds Billie Eilish for her stance on coming out as she reveals she is "for the girls"

Billie Eilish impressed netizens on Saturday as she spoke about her implied coming-out in Variety's Power of Women cover story in November. While speaking about her general feelings about women, the Grammy-winning songstress told the publication's social media editor Katcy Stephan last month that she felt like women did not like her very much.

“I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real…I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence,” Billie said.

During her red carpet interview with Tiana DeNicola at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday, the artist was asked whether women's perspectives about her had changed after the cover story was published. Billie Eilish responded that she was still quite overawed by women, but found them pretty.

When DeNicola further asked her if she meant to come out in that cover story, the singer stated that she did not, but thought that it was somewhat obvious to people. Billie added she did not believe in the concept of coming out and wondered why queer individuals could not simply exist without feeling the need to come out.

Billie Eilish shared that she had been queer for a long time, but never spoke about it. She told Tiana DeNicola that she did not realize people were unaware of her being attracted to women, and so she said:

“It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

Her response was widely commended by netizens as many agreed with her stance on 'coming out.' One X user commented on Pop Crave's post about the same on Twitter and mentioned that they were proud of Billie.

Netizens express their admiration for Billie. (Image via X/@andrewscomet)

At the event, Billie Eilish along with her brother Finneas received an award in the category Film Song of the Year for What Was I Made For, featured in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.