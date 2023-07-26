"Queerbaiting": Noah Beck and Vinnie Hacker photos go viral, spark wild speculation

Wild rumors surrounding social media personalities Noah Beck and Vinne Hacker have recently taken the internet by storm. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Beck shared pictures of himself hugging Hacker to wish him on his birthday.

Noah Beck hails from Arizona and is known for his TikTok videos. He rose to fame during the Covid-19 lockdown by sharing dances and skits to audios from songs, movies, and TV shows. Currently, he boasts a following of over 34 million on TikTok, 9 million on Instagram, and 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Born in Washington, Vinnie Hacker is known for his lip-sync and skating videos on TikTok. He also regularly shares Twitch streams where fans can watch him play video games. Hacker released a line of clothing under his brand Purgatory in December 2020. He joined the TikTok collective, Hype House, in 2021.

The two influencers have been great friends and there are several posts of them hanging out and having fun together, with Vinnie even appearing on many of Noah's blogs. However, the latest photo of them close together sparked a wide range of reactions, with some even accusing the the two of "queerbaiting."

A comment reacting to the news

"I ship this so hard": Internet users react to Noah Beck and Vinnie Hacker's photos

As Noah Beck's posts with Vinnie Hacker went viral, the internet was filled with a variety of responses. While many speculated that the two were dating, others believed that the pictures were posted for clout.

A handful of netizens also seemed to "ship" the two.

In a recent interview on the podcast, The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes, Beck opened up about his breakup with Dixie D'Amelio. The 22-year-old called Dixie his "first true love." Vinnie, meanwhile, has been linked with multiple women in the past, including fellow social media star Gabriela Moura.

Vinnie Hacker appeared on an episode of Noah Beck's Backseat Driver where the two discussed how they faced backlash from haters. Many of their critics had leaked their respective phone numbers online in the past, with some even threatening them.

The two stars are close friends and even went on a trip to Paris together earlier this year. So far, they have not addressed any speculations surrounding them.