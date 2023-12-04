"SUCH A SOMI THING TO SAY": Fans react as the singer calls out a TikTok user for doubting her 2023 MAMA performance

K-pop singer JEON SOMI is all over social media for her straightforward reply to a TikTok user. The singer recently made her award show appearance on the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards. She gave an incredible performance, but many netizens accused her of lip-syncing.

On November 29, she sang the B-side track The Way and the titular tune Fast Forward from her album GAME PLAN on the show. As the singer received praise from fans, many netizens on TikTok were not convinced she sang the songs live. The former I.O.I member took matters into her own hands and debunked the rumors as she replied to one of the comments on her performance clips.

The now-deleted comment said, “The way she’s not even singing live, stans will do anything to hype their fav.” To which she replied,

“Yo babe, I sang."

“I applaud her for it”: Fans reacted to JEON SOMI’s reply on lip-syncing allegation

MAMA is one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea, and this year the show saw many K-pop artist’s performances. One of them was the DUMB DUMB singer. She took over the stage with her 2023 comeback songs; fans were thrilled to see her. As the fans expressed their happiness and pride watching her perform, many netizens could not believe she was singing live.

JEON SOMI’s prompt and honest response to the accusations received a positive reaction from her fans. Many fans burst into laughter after discovering that the TikTok user had already deleted the comment as they searched for the Birthday singer’s reply.

Here’s how K-pop fans reacted to her reply:

JEON SOMI at the 2023 Mnest Asian Music Awards

The 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards was held at Tokyo Dome in Japan for two days. The show was laced with the illuminating theme, "ONE I BORN,” demonstrating unity with superb individual performances by K-pop artists.

JEON SOMI was one of the hosts for the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards. She gracefully led on the first day beside the Love in the Moonlight actor Park Bo-gum, receiving compliments for her smooth hosting skills. Not only did she outdo herself as the host for the second time, but she also rocked the red carpet with her tulle black gown with a slit look.

The singer also appeared in different outfits throughout the show, grabbing everyone’s attention. Known for her exceptional fashion sense, she lived up to her style and elegantly showcased distinct costumes.

SOMI or JEON SOMI made her highly awaited musical comeback with the song Fast Forward in 2023. She also released her album GAME PLAN. She also released the official music video for the side track GOLD GOLD GOLD on August 31, which rose to popularity among K-pop fans.