Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Country-music legends, Travis Tritt and Chris Janson are set to co-headline a tour titled 'The Can’t Miss Tour'. The trek will kick off on October 7 in Huntington, West Virginia, and will conclude on November 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. The platinum-selling artists will be joined by newcomers War Hippies – which consists of Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis.

The tour stretches across 14 dates and features a recently released duet from Janson and Tritt, titled Things You Can't Live Without, featured in Hanson’s new album All In.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson 'The Can't Miss Tour' 2022 Tickets

Presale starts today with code CANTMISS at TravisTritt.com/tour

The tickets to 'The Can't Miss Tour' will be available to the general public on May 6 and are currently available for a pre-sale. They can be purchased from Tritt’s or Janson’s official website.

Janson in a press release said:

"Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It's gonna be a rowdy fall, and I'm looking forward to it!"

Tritt further added:

"Our high energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained."

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson 'The Can't Miss Tour' 2022 Dates

October 7 - Huntington, W.Va. at Mountain Health Arena

October 8 - Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Centre

October 9 - Allentown, Pa. at PPL Center

October 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. at First National Bank Arena

October 14 - Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theater

October 20 - Highland Heights, Ky. at BB&T Arena

October 22 - Corbin, Ky. at The Corbin Arena

October 23 - Charlotte, N.C. at Bojangles’ Coliseum

October 27 - Clearwater, Fla. at Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 28 - Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena

October 29 - Pompano Beach, Fla. at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

November 5 - Richmond, Va. at Altria Theater

November 11 - Tupelo, Miss. at BancorpSouth Arena

November 19 - Atlanta, Ga. at Gas South Arena

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson release Things You Can’t Live Without duet

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson recently released an award-winning duet titled Things You Can’t Live Without, co-written by Janson alongside David Lee Murphy, Deric Ruttan, and Chris Stevens. The song features Janson’s harmonica solo and has a 90s vibe.

According to sources, Janson in response to Tritt said:

“I wrote it with David Lee Murphy and it’s par for the course. From day one, I said, ‘I’ve got to get Travis on this with me.’ It would just be so killer. Dream day, big win, it’s same thing I’ve always been saying. I asked and he said yes. Then it was, ‘Poof, off to the races.’”

The music video of the song is directed and filmed by David Bradley of Osprey Media.

Edited by Khushi Singh