Treason episode 3 review: Deep-rooted mystery finding its footing

Treason premiered with its first season on December 26, 2022, featuring Charlie Cox as a James Bond-esque agent torn between the country and the family.

While the premise of the show wasn't anything to boast about, the clever scripting and the good use of big twists were enough to hold the attention of the fans for the five-episode length of the show.

The synopsis for the series read:

"Adam Lawrence was trained and groomed by MI6, his career seems set. When the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life."

The third episode of Treason was more complicated and more politically charged than the ones that came before. It also saw Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox) pushed to his best, both in his professional life as well as his family life.

Read on for a more detailed review of the third episode of Treason:

Treason season 1, episode 3 review: Most compelling action yet

The first two episodes of Treason were more driven to establish the ongoing crisis of Adam Lawrence's daughter. But after the second one, the series delved into the more political aspects of the big game. This episode delved into the aftermath of the kidnapping and its repercussions, especially for Adam.

One of the key things that this episode depicted was the lingering tension in Adam's household after Maddy De Costa (Oona Chaplin) collaborated with Dede Alexander (Tracy Ifeachor) to find out what Adam was up to. This also involved Kara (Olga Kurylenko), who seemed to have a big secret hidden.

One of the more shocking things that happened in this episode was the revelation of the involvement of the CIA in Adam's daughter's kidnapping. This opened the avenue for a lot of new things, including a conservative leadership campaign that stood to lose a lot from Adam's involvement.

As far as technical aspects are concerned, this episode was the most technically apt episode of the season. Not only did the overly burdened musical score finally help the cause of the plot, but the camera angles also worked wonders in depicting the vision of the director.

Best of Daredevil cast @ddcastarchive Behind the scenes photo of Charlie Cox and Oona Chaplin in Netflix Treason



via Netflix UK on ig Behind the scenes photo of Charlie Cox and Oona Chaplin in Netflix Treason via Netflix UK on ig https://t.co/yCYWvbOl3p

This was aided by some of the strongest performances from the lead cast so far. Charlie Cox seemed more coy and harmless for the rest of the season, but here he finally stood tall as the M-16 agent that he was supposed to be. The same can be said about Chaplin, whose genuine concern for her family was very visible in her strong performance.

This episode of Treason marked the series crossing its halfway mark and it seems that the show will continue to build on its many layers of mystery. One of the redeeming factors of this series remains its ability to draw in viewers with its subtle air of mystery and ambiguity.

Treason has two more episodes left where it will untangle the great web it has built so far. All the episodes of the show are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for updates.

Poll : 0 votes