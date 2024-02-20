TREASURE 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour: Dates, venues, tickets, & all we know so far

TREASURE 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour is scheduled to be held from May 4, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across mainland Phillippines, PRC, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. The tour will be the group's first one since their 2023 Hello Tour.

The group announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities Manilla, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta, among others, via a post on the official February 19, 2024:

Tickets and other details will be announced in the coming weeks. Interested patrons are advised to keep checking the band's official socials and websites for further updates.

TREASURE 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour dates and venues

TREASURE released their second studio album, Reboot, on July 28, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean and Japanese album charts respectively. The band is also set to release the Japanese language version of the album, Reboot -JP Special Selection, on February 21, 2024.

Now the band has announced a brief tour in support of said album across Asia. The full list of dates and venues for the TREASURE 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour is given below:

May 4, 2024 - Manila, the Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena

May 18, 2024 - Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China at AsiaWorld-Arena

May 24, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 25, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 26, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

June 22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Axiata Arena

June 29, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at Arena GBK Senayan

June 30, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at Arena GBK Senayan

The tour is being promoted by the live entertainment giant Live Nation, while the presentation will be handled by the South Korean multi-national media company YG Entertainment.

Speaking about their Reboot album, the band elaborated on the intentions and effort that went into the album in an exclusive interview with Allkpop on July 28, 2023, stating:

"We wanted to show how TREASURE could create such various types of music, and how TREASURE was growing as artists...But of course, all the tracks in this album reflect the style of YG and the style of TREASURE, so we urge you to listen to all of them."

The band continued,

"We’ve tried to show everyone a more mature side of us. We studied facial expressions and gestures and also did a lot of exercises. We also paid attention to our diet, and all of our members did weight training... That’s why we couldn’t let our guard down during the preparation of this album, even though our schedule was completely packed..."

Aside from their music career, the boy band is also known for their participation in the South Korean film industry, including performances in shows such as The Mysterious Class, Find Your Korea, It's Okay, That's Friendship, and Treasure Map.

Out of these, The Mysterious Class, which tells the story of a group of high school students attempting to solve the resident ghost problem in their school, proved to be the most successful one, with over 9.6 million views per episode on average.

The band was also involved in several philanthropic ventures, including raising funds for the Lou Gehrig Medical Center in South Korea as well as Blue Angel Volunteers for animal shelters, and support for schools for the underprivileged via the platform Naver. The band has also been outspoken on environmental concerns on their social media.