"The silhouette alone screams POWER": Fans rejoice as TREASURE unveils announcement film for its full album comeback with REBOOT

By Sreejita Karmakar
Modified Jul 04, 2023 09:09 GMT
TREASURE
TREASURE's announcement film for REBOOT has driven fans feral (Image via YouTube/TREASURE)

TREASURE is returning with a brand new album, REBOOT, whose announcement film, which dropped on July 4, has driven fans on the edge of their seats. In the video, the ten group members can be seen posing in suave suits and exuding confidence and charisma.

Since the announcement video arrived, it is all fans can talk about. This comeback, which will be the group's second full album, will launch on July 28, as revealed by the said YouTube film. The 26-second-long clip has left a massive impact among Teumes (TREASURE fans), as they trended the boys on Twitter under several tags including, "TREASURE IS COMING BACK" and "REBOOT."

the silhouette alone screams POWER TREASURE IS COMING BACK#TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT#TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/w1oWbopA7D

TREASURE "reborn" with upcoming album REBOOT

In a video released by TREASURE's label, YG Entertainment, somewhere around mid-June this year, the agency's executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk, disclosed that the return of the JIKJIN singers with their brand new songs will be like a "REBOOT." Moreover, he mentioned that he felt the boy group will be "reborn."

youtube-cover

Fans have been contemplating the concept of "rebirth" of their faves and the latest announcement film is proof of their new phase waiting to be unleashed. Teumes from around the world reacted to the same, as one fan wrote, "It's really happening, I can't believe we're here," while another highlighted, "the end of an era."

To fans, the new avatar of the decet seemed "CLASSY," while a vast majority of them were nostalgic in general about the group and the members who are not a part of it anymore.

Check out some of these tweets below:

It's really happening, I can't believe we're here😭😮‍💨TREASURE IS COMING BACK#TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT#TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/hzjeHMB4LZ
the end of the beginningan era of another@treasuremembers #REBOOT https://t.co/uHsuHVHcFm
ITS SO CLASSY!!!! TREASURE IS COMING BACK#TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT#TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/deeWWGcJay
SlaysureTREASURE IS COMING BACK#TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT#TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/xB5u9x3snJ
We are captivated by the enigmatic dance of light and shadow, surrendering to the hypnotic allure of the aesthetic reboot. So let us embark on this extraordinary journey, where nostalgia dances with innovation, where tradition intertwines with novelty. #REBOOT https://t.co/4T4p740dAO
helo treasure 12 thank you for all the memories.treasure will now be reborn.thank you very much for the memories💞#REBOOT #TREASURE https://t.co/hhuIdJ9lUG
THANKYOU #TREASURE FOR THIS WONDERFUL ERAS, YOU'LL BE MISSED!! 🤍💎 WE'RE FINALLY REBOOTING NOW 🥹 TREASURE IS COMING BACK#TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT#TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/23HyRBfc3W
10 shining stars circled around into one big star inside a diamond. a freaking art.was screaming during the vid but when this showed up, jaw dropped. your girl went speechless.TREASURE IS COMING BACK #TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT #TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/0xpEALQiOy
24 days for preorders, maybe even less. we need that 1 million album sales. We have to. Food is not a priority, buying TREASURE's albums is. Know your priorities peopleTREASURE IS COMING BACK #TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT #TREASURE_REBOOT@treasuremembers https://t.co/eHSyZwwohR
Now can we talk bout how Ji looks so badass in the teaser!! The moment he showed up with his red hair and that deadly gaze and his gesture tho, my whole body was shaking!TREASURE IS COMING BACK #TREASURE_2nd_Full_Album_REBOOT @treasuremembers https://t.co/uR2h7KyPZG

In the same video where REBOOT was introduced by Yang Hyun-suk, it was also declared that the K-pop group's first sub-group, T5, would make its debut soon. This sub-unit, made up of group members Jihoon, Junkyu, Jae-hyuk, Doyoung, and Junghwan, officially debuted on June 28, 2023, with its digital single, MOVE.

More about the DARARI singers

REBOOT is a much-anticipated comeback considering how fans were upset regarding the lack of enough group promotions and content. Although they were initially skeptical, the latest release by the team's sub-unit T5, was also welcomed warmly by fans.

#TREASURE (T5) 'MOVE' D-DAY POSTER'MOVE' PRE-RELEASE SINGLE & M/V✅2023.06.28 6PM #트레저 #T5 #T5_MOVE #D_DAY #20230628_6PM #2ndFULLALBUM #REBOOT #YG https://t.co/Xn7H4NJU93

The group wrapped up its 2023 HELLO tour in April, during which the boys trekked around Asia, their stops including Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and more.

Meanwhile, TREASURE now comprises members, namely, Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan, while ex-members, Mashiho and Bang Yedam, left the group in November 2022. The team, with all twelve members, debuted back in 2020 under YG Entertainment, with its single album, The First Step: Chapter One.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
