Which TREASURE members make up subunit T5?

On June 18, the complete lineup of TREASURE's first and latest subunit, T5, was revealed, exciting fans about the same as the five members roll out their debut. Slated for release sometime next month, fans are excited to see what the subunit and the members have in store for them, given their unique formation. Just a few days ago, the CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, himself appeared on a video to reveal exciting news about the ten-piece K-pop boy group.

In addition to announcing that TREASURE will make their full-length comeback in August, which will act as a reboot for the group, he also explained that the subunit T5 will make its appearance before the comeback. While the news sparked much controversy, fans are excited regardless to see what the talented set of members will showcase with their debut.

From T5's creation to debut: All about TREASURE's newest visual-based subunit

1) The creation of the T5 subunit

Effortlessly standing as one of the most unique ways of formatting a subunit, TREASURE's T5 has quite an intriguing story behind its creation. On June 11, YG Entertainment released a video titled The Next Plan for TREASURE, in which CEO Yang Hyun-suk explained the group's comeback and subunit.

While fans were excited over the comeback announcement, the story behind the creation of T5 caused quite a commotion. He revealed that he gathered all ten members and asked them to raise their hands if they felt confident with their visuals. The first five members who raised their hands naturally became members of T5.

While some believed this came as a result of Yang Hyun-suk's belief in the talent and skills of all members, he could confidently make a subunit by putting together random members from the group. However, some also expressed that the CEO's primary interest in visuals rather than skills is a problematic issue. Regardless, fans were happy with the news and were looking forward to the complete reveal of the subunit's lineup.

2) All about the T5 members

As YG Entertainment chose to keep the suspense with the reveal of the members comprising the T5 subunit, it took ten days for all the members sitting in the subunit to reach the fans. With the lineup coming to a close on June 18, fans couldn't be happier about the gathering of the members.

So Jung-hwan

The first TREASURE member revealed to be part of the T5 subunit, which reached the fans along with the announcement video, is So Jung-hwan. The maknae (youngest) of the group, who was born on February 18, 2005, stands as one of the vocalists of the group and would possibly continue this position in the subunit.

Junkyu

Born on September 9, 2000, the next T5 subunit member is Junkyu, who also goes by his full name, Kim Jun-kyu. The idol, who prior to his debut in TREASURE popped up in the reality survival show MIXNINE, will continue to showcase his mesmerizing vocal skills as he rolls out his subunit debut.

Jihoon

Park Ji-hoon, or Jihoon, one of the two leaders present in TREASURE, will also be debuting under the T5 subunit. Born on March 14, 2000, the idol is another vocalist in the group.

Yoon Jae-hyuk

The last vocalist sitting under the T5 subunit is Yoon Jae-hyuk, who was born on July 23, 2001. Despite his position as a vocalist, the idol has also previously fulfilled roles that required him to showcase his rapping and dancing skills.

Doyoung

Another vocalist sitting under the T5 subunit is Doyoung, who was born on December 4, 2003. The idol takes on roles as one of the vocalists and dancers that comprise the ten-piece K-pop boy group.

3) T5 debut promotions: teasers and dance practice video

Aligning with the promotional perspective that Yang Hyun-suk promised to make with the debut of T5, the dance practice video of their upcoming title track, MOVE, was released before their official album release and debut. Given that the unique and still-evolving promotional method has already garnered a lot of attention, the members' performance in the video has fans dropping their jaws to the floor.

While there were many debates about whether people were happy with the lineup or not, the performance video cemented the fact that this grouping of the TREASURE members works perfectly for the concept adopted by them. Fans can hardly get enough of the addictive dance practice video, and they eagerly look forward to the group's official debut to witness the music video of the song, MOVE.

Though the debut date of TREASURE's T5 subunit has yet to be revealed, fans' expectations for the album and its entities have been gradually increasing with every piece of promotional content they put forth.

