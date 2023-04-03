What happened to Jaehyuk? TREASURE fans left enraged over concerning fire incident

On Sunday, April 2, TREASURE’s Jaehyuk’s fans took to Twitter to trend “Get well soon Jaehyuk” after a stage prop malfunctioned and almost caused fatal burns to the idol. For the unversed, TREASURE members are currently on their 2023 HELLO Tour and were performing in the Bangkok leg of the tour.

A flamethrower placed near the stage which was meant to be ignited at a certain point in the performance, however, went off at the wrong time due to a technical issue and unfortunately the flames almost burnt TREASURE’s Jaehyuk, who was passing by the flamethrower at the time.

it was an accident, you don't need to apologize for what happened. get lots of rest and take care jaehyuk 🥺

The harrowing incident concerned fans all around the world, with members and fans feeling enraged over the concerning fire incident. “Get well soon Jaehyuk”, @maiihyunsuk wrote on Twitter, using the line as a hashtag and tagging TREASURE’s official social media account.

"I'm so glad ur okay our best boy": Fans trend “Get Well Soon Jaehyuk” as the idol almost fatally gets burnt due to a stage prop in Bangkok concert

Despite the stage prop almost instantly going off without giving any indication of its malfunction, TREASURE’s Jaehyuk acted on his feet and quickly sprinted in the other direction, leading to his other co-members stopping the performance midway to check on him.

The injured member stepped off the stage and returned with his right hand bandaged thoroughly to conceal the burn marks after almost burning himself fatally due to the concerning fire. The concert later resumed and the Darari singer was able to remove his bandage and fans were relieved to see the severity of the injury wasn’t a lot.

The severity of the situation, however, left TREASURE fans enraged, who took to social media to trend “Get well soon Jaehyuk,” demanding that YG Entertainment and the concert organizers take responsibility for the situation.

I'm so glad ur okay our best boy Jae! 🥺That flame was acc really big thank god the accident did not escalate further..Rest well and keep healthy!! All of you did amazingly well!! Congratulations for completing your 3day concert in Thailand!! 🤍🩵

I hope these type of stage effects can be checked. Because it could really cause and lead to an accident. I hope Jaehyuk was given immediate treatment :(( Get well soon my love🤍

the members comforting and asked jaehyuk is he okay

Get well soon and don't feel bad, Jek2, no one's at fault since it was an accident! Fighting! We love you!!

your softie⁷ loves treasure + 🍀🦊 @mashissoftie i‘m so relieved jaehyuk is getting better. this could‘ve gotten so much worse and fire should be banned in concerts because some other artists had some bad experiences with it too. get well soon jaehyuk! i‘m so relieved jaehyuk is getting better. this could‘ve gotten so much worse and fire should be banned in concerts because some other artists had some bad experiences with it too. get well soon jaehyuk!

☀ | will see treasure again ღ @fullysahi their stage outfits are one of the easiest to caught fire unto, thank goodness jaehyuk is fine cus that could’ve not ended well :((((( the staffs should foresee every single detail when they are dealing with fire as one of the stage setups their stage outfits are one of the easiest to caught fire unto, thank goodness jaehyuk is fine cus that could’ve not ended well :((((( the staffs should foresee every single detail when they are dealing with fire as one of the stage setups

Rhi⁷ 🥀 ⅓ of Déni @hanbintheclouds Fire accidentally went off and literally had Jaehyuk from Treasure in flames… whoever let that happens needs to be fired. He insists he’s okay, but do you know how much worse that could have been? The video is horrifying. Fire accidentally went off and literally had Jaehyuk from Treasure in flames… whoever let that happens needs to be fired. He insists he’s okay, but do you know how much worse that could have been? The video is horrifying.

The Darari singer later took to Weverse post the Bangkok concert and assured fans in a brief post that he was doing okay and thanked TEUMEs (the group's fandom name) for their kind words and concerning messages.

He assured fans that he is fit to perform for the rest of the tour and that the injury isn’t too threatening.

"TREASURE MAKER! Thanks to you, I had so much fun Thank you so much for always supporting me and being by my side I hope to see you more often I'm totally fine, so don't worry!!!!! TREASURE MAKER! I love you!!!!!! Good night!"

The cause of the prop malfunction is unknown and neither YG Entertainment nor the concert organizers or the management at the venue have addressed the issue at the time of writing the article.

More about TREASURE’s '2023 HELLO Tour'

TREASURE embarked on its first Asian tour since making a smash-hit debut in 2020 with the '2023 HELLO Tour'. The concert tour is named after the group's latest comeback, The Second Step: Chapter Two, accompanied by its title track Hello, which was released on October 4, 2022.

The ten-member group traveled to seven regions and eight nights of unforgettable performances. Notably, this is the group’s first major activity since the departure of members Bang Yedam and Mashiho.

The Spring-Summer tour started in March in Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan and will end in Macau, China, on April 2022.

TREASURE will perform in Singapore’s Indoor Stadium on April 8, followed by SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines on April 15 and finally, conclude the Asian leg of the Hello tour with Galaxy Arena at Galaxy Macau, Macau, on April 22.

TREASURE fans can check out Weverse or the group’s official social media accounts for more information on the '2023 HELLO Tour'.

