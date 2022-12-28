TREASURE's Hello Tour 2023: Cities, venues, and dates for first Asian leg

TREASURE's Hello Tour 2023 announced its beginning by posting the Asian leg of the concert dates on December 28, 2022. It will be the group's first concert tour in Asia since debuting in 2020.

The Asian leg will take the 10-member group through seven regions and eight nights of thrilling performances. The group's latest comeback was The Second Step: Chapter Two, with its title track HELLO released on October 4, 2022.

Continuing the series, TREASURE's Hello Tour Asian leg is much-anticipated, especially as it is the first time the members will take the stage as an official 10-member group following Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho's exit from the band.

Check out the dates, venues, and cities for the Asian leg of TREASURE's Hello Tour in 2023

Asian Treasure Makers will be having a gala time in the first half of 2023. On December 28, 2022, YG Entertainment dropped a poster mentioning the dates and venues for the Asian leg of TREASURE's Hello Tour.

The Hello singers will perform throughout March and April 2023. It will begin on March 4 in Taipei and end on April 22 in Macau.

Here are the venues and dates for TREASURE's Hello Tour:

March 4, 2023 - NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena), Taipei

March 11, 2023 - Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur

March 18 and 19, 2023 - ICE BSD City (Kab Tangerang) Hall 5-6, Jakarta

April 1, 2023 - Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok

April 8, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

April 15, 2023 - SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

April 22, 2023 - Galaxy Arena at Galaxy Macau, Macau

Additionally, ticketing for pre-sales for each city will be opened at a later stage. Fans who have bought the TREASURE MAKER Membership will have a chance to get their hands on TREASURE’s Hello Tour Asian leg tickets before the general public as they will be able to book tickets during the pre-sale period on Weverse.

TREASURE is currently in the middle of their Japan leg of the Hello Tour. Their latest concert was on December 25 at Kobe and their upcoming stop is Tokyo for their performance on December 31. They will then perform in Saitama and Osaka throughout January 2023.

After the Japan leg, TREASURE's Hello Tour will be taking a break for a month and then begin with the Asian leg in March 2023.

Recent updates on TREASURE

TREASURE’s comeback with The Second Step: Chapter Two in October was a highly-anticipated release. It was their second release of 2022, the first being the viral song DARARI’s album, The Second Step: Chapter One in February.

The 10-member group has taken multiple big strides this year and has been nominated for many awards too. They are also ranked 21 in the Top 50 K-pop Artists of 2022 Globally, while their song DARARI ranked 19 in the Top 50 K-pop Tracks of 2022 Globally list on Spotify.

Fans can expect excellent stages at TREASURE's Hello Tour in the coming year.

