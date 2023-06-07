“Really should apologize”: TREASURE’s Jihoon gets into trouble on Korea's Memorial Day for a controversial post on Weverse

TREASURE’s Jihoon has got himself into serious trouble after making a seemingly careless post on the Weverse platform on June 6, 2023. The day holds great significance for South Koreans as it is observed as Memorial Day, or Hyeonchungil, to celebrate and remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives fighting in key battles such as the Korean War, the Battle of Bongoh Town, and the Battle of Cheongsanri.

TREASURE’s Jihoon unfortunately got into a pickle when he chose to recommend a Japanese song on Memorial Day. Although the song is a popular one, many netizens believed that the K-pop idol should have been mindful about the holiday and kept a check on what he was uploading on the special day.

ayden 🍀 @ayiedaesungie About posting Japanese song on Korean Memorial day, Jihoon really should apologize. It is insensitive as a Korean and to other Korean. He should learn to take accountability for his actions. Fans should stop defend at all times.



Im not gonna comment about other rumors. About posting Japanese song on Korean Memorial day, Jihoon really should apologize. It is insensitive as a Korean and to other Korean. He should learn to take accountability for his actions. Fans should stop defend at all times. Im not gonna comment about other rumors.

The battles of Bongoh Town and Cheongsanri were fought against the Japanese Imperial Army. Korea-Japan relations continue to be tense to this day as the scars of the Japanese rule continue to remain fresh in many citizens’ memories. Thus, several fans of the idol found his decision to post a Japanese song on Memorial Day an insensitive move.

TREASURE’s Jihoon deletes Weverse post after backlash from Korean netizens

TREASURE's co-leader Jihoon's now-deleted Weverse post (Image via pannchoa)

23-year-old TREASURE’s Jihoon, the leader of the JIKJIN group, got into troubled waters on June 6, 2023, after he posted a song recommendation on the Weverse platform. The leader posted a screenshot of the Japanese band RADWIMPS’ famous song, Ms. Phenomenal. The song is recognized for being featured in the hit Japanese movie, The Last 10 Years, as its original soundtrack.

The post instantly led to criticism from Korean fans of TREASURE as they believed that it was “thoughtless” of the leader to recommend a Japanese song on Korea’s Memorial Day. Since the picture was posted on the membership page, only fans who had bought the TREASURE membership could see and comment on the post.

Naturally, Korean fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section. One called TREASURE’s Jihoon “annoying” while another called him a “fanboy of Japan.” Many also commented on the 23-year-old artist ruining the group’s reputation as a co-leader, given that the other leader, Hyunsuk, barely gets into any trouble.

Check out how fans reacted to the post below:

Korean netizens' criticism against TREASURE's leader Jihoon's controversial Weverse post (Image via pannchoa)

Meanwhile, TREASURE’s Jihoon deleted the post some time after the backlash. Neither the idol nor his agency, YG Entertainment, has addressed the controversy.

Recent updates on TREASURE

The ten-member JIKJIN group recently concluded the Asia leg of their HELLO tour. It took them through seven cities and eight concerts for two months from March to April.

On one stop in Bangkok, Thailand, member Yoon Jae-hyuk suffered a minor injury after he was caught on fire. A fire-emitting machine was accidentally switched on when he was walking over it. He later assured fans that “it wasn’t a big injury” and that they need not worry about him.

Prior to the tour, in November last year, the group took a massive hit when YG Entertainment officially announced that Mashiho and Bang Yedam left the agency and the group. The duo had been on hiatus for nearly six months before the announcement.

However, both Mashiho and Bang Yedam opened their Instagram accounts recently, and fans now await to see what the former TREASURE members have in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes