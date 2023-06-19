"Triggered my claustrophobia": Video of TikToker Jami stuck in Penang Escape Theme Park waterslide leaves netizens stunned

A TikToker, Jami, has gone viral after a video of him on a waterslide in the Penang Escape Theme Park surfaced on social media. In the video, the TikToker can be seen with crossed arms as the water starts flowing, and he starts sliding. However, Jami stops in the middle of the waterslide and goes back up.

Jami then finds himself stuck in the waterslide and starts crawling and yelling for help. Luckily, a worker at the Theme Park identifies his position in a matter of seconds and rescues him from where he is stuck.

While Jami was found safe and did not sustain any injury, the video shocked netizens. One user commented and said the video triggered their “claustrophobia.”

Social media users shared shocking reactions as they discovered Malaysian TikToker's video where he can be seen getting stuck on a waterslide. (Image via YouTube)

The video has received close to 44 million views in just a few days. As per Jami, the video is from the Penang Escape Theme Park, which is located in the Southwest Penang Island area of Malaysia.

"My heart would burst": Social media users react to TikToker Jami’s video of getting stuck in the waterslide

As Jami eagerly embarked on the aquatic adventure, little did he know that his escapade would soon take an unexpected turn, leaving social media users in awe and anticipation. As a YouTube channel, Viralhog, reshared the video as a YouTube short, here is how social media users reacted:

At the moment, the influencer has not addressed the response on social media. However, reactions continue to flood in as the video has left the masses stunned.

