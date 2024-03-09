 Troll Factory starring Son Suk-Ku and Kim Sung-Cheol: Release date, cast, plot & everything we know so far

Son Suk-Ku is returning to the big screen with his upcoming suspense thriller Troll Factory. Acemaker Movieworks—the upstart Korean studio behind the 2023 successes Noryang: Deadly Sea and A Man of Reason—will reportedly introduce the criminal thriller at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. The movie is set to be released on March 27, 2024, in South Korea.

The primary adversaries, Kim Sung-Cheol, Kim Dong-Hwi, and Hong Kyung, are set to co-star with the My Liberation Notes famed actor. The most recent teaser cast was shown in action, which heightened the tension.

The movie's storyline centers on an investigative journalist looking into a story regarding the swaying of public opinion and learns about a purported "troll factory."

Troll Factory: Trailer, cast, plot & everything we know so far

The storyline of Troll Factory promises an engrossing tale that delves into the realm of online manipulation and its influence on public perception. The narrative stated that after revealing the wrongdoing of a large firm, journalist Im Sang-Jin faces suspension from his position.

His path takes an unforeseen detour when he comes across an online comment army specializing in influencing public opinion thanks to an anonymous tip and spreading misinformation. Im Sang-Jin is adamant about exposing the truth and clearing his name.

Im Sang-Jin sets out to expose the deceitful methods used by the comment army, aka "Troll Factory," driven by his desire to cleanse his name and bring the truth to light.

Meanwhile, the latest trailer for Troll Factory opened with a woman's voice claiming that one crappy article written by Im Sang-Jin became the root cause of a man's death. The following scene featured journalist Im Sang-Jin (Son Suk-Ku), who falls victim to a devious trap and is charged with the murder of a person who was purportedly killed as a result of his story.

He soon receives a tip regarding an organization called "Troll Factory," but the trap is more sinister and deeper than it first appears. Three men (Kim Sung-Cheol, Kim Dong-Hwi, and Hong Kyung) were seen working on their laptops and disseminating fake information online to manipulate public opinion against any target.

Meanwhile, they target and spread malevolence against Sang-jin, which further ruins his life as a reporter.

The group has deeper roots than previously believed, as they were seen scheming with influential individuals who utilize them for their own ends. Kim Sung-Cheol, Kim Dong-Hwi, and Hong Kyung were seen as unapologetic antagonists in the upcoming film who would spread and manipulate information for a quick buck without being bothered about ruining anyone's life.

New stills from the highly awaited Korean film Troll Factory (also titled Comment Army) surfaced earlier on February 28 and spotlighted the talented ensemble. The film centers on Im Sang-jin, a journalist (played by Son Suk-Ku), and is based on Chang Kang-Myoung's crime-suspense novel of the same name.

As shown in the trailer, Son Suk-Ku's portrayal of Im Sang-Jin is expected to be memorable since it embodies the tenacity and resolve of a journalist seeking justice and forgiveness.

Actors Kim Dong-Hwi as Chat Tat-Khat, the mastermind behind the cyber-bullying and the one who tells Im Sang-Jin about the existence of the Troll Factory. Kim Sung-Cheol as Jjing Putt-King, the crafty leader of the gang, and Hong Kyung as Paeb Taek, a keyboard warrior who is knee-deep into the madness of cyber-bullying and spreading false information online.

Son Suk-Ku was last seen in the Netflix thriller drama A Killer Paradox, starring alongside Choi Woo-shik. Hong Kyung was previously seen in the film Innocence and the popular drama Weak Hero Class 1. He won the Baeksang Arts Award for his role in Innocence.

Kim Sung-Cheol was previously seen in the Netflix drama Our Beloved Summer, starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. Kim Dong-Hwi previously earned praise for his film In Our Prime and the latest drama, The Deal.

Troll Factory was directed by Ahn Gooc-jin, whose 2015 criminal thriller, Alice in Earnestland (his debut feature), took home the Grand Prize at the Korean film festival. In addition, Ahn Gooc-jin won the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival's Best New Talent winner.