Tropicana Crunch: Where to buy, release date, and everything to know about the cereal created to have with orange juice 

Tropicana is taking its love for orange juice to the next level this National Orange Juice Day (May 4) with a cereal specifically meant to be had with OJ instead of milk — Tropicana Crunch.

If you're skeptical about this bizarre combination, you're in the company of the brand itself, that writes on its website:

"Orange juice on cereal. Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast. We...didn't even know it was a thing. But turns out, there are totally normal people amongst us juicing up their cereal bowls. You might be one of them!"

While OJ with this custom cereal sounds like a risky gamble, it promises to be better than OJ with regular grain, at the very least. If the latter can have takers and a notable number at that, then this "unforgettable breakfast experience" surely deserves some merit.

Tropicana Crunch: Cereal made for OJ

Tropicana @Tropicana 15 million people have tried OJ on cereal. So how weird can it be? Find out for yourself when #TropicanaCrunch drops on #NationalOJDay 15 million people have tried OJ on cereal. So how weird can it be? Find out for yourself when #TropicanaCrunch drops on #NationalOJDay https://t.co/0qoHFa40zd

The juice brand's announcement calls for "those who are cereal curious," citing data that 15 million Americans have already experimented with the unusual combination of cereal with orange juice. A whopping total of 52 million people aren't opposed to trying it or have already tried it for themselves.

Tropicana's survey regarding the same, carried out by Wakefield Research, stated:

“Half of the adults who poured OJ over their cereal did so because they thought it looked like it would taste good and more than 1 in 3 who tried it, did so because they love OJ and thought it would be a good combination.”

The brand is aware that it will target a pretty niche audience of cereal with OJ lovers, but it hopes to convert more people to the breakfast option with its new innovation that launches on May 4.

The Honey-almond cereal is touted as "the first-ever breakfast cereal created to pair with Tropicana Pure Premium so you can sip your sunshine and eat it, too." The cereal box even comes with a paper-sipping straw inside, encouraging customers to get down to sipping any remaining juice in the bowl after they polish off the cereal.

Tropicana @Tropicana Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience…. Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience…. https://t.co/jOVq1Sv8Vq

Tropicana Crunch is described as:

"Cereal that's down to be drowned in OJ. Honey almond clusters that are made to be spooned and sipped. A breakfast taste test we can all take together."

According to a spokesperson from the company, the product was derived after testing multiple flavors and textures. Granola-based cereal emerged as the best choice over typical flake-cereals since granola is more resilient to the acitrus fruit's acidity to the juice. Flakes would be more prone to getting soggy immediately, a fate that every cereal manufacturer would want to avoid.

The honey almond flavor was chosen to balance against the orange juice's tartness. Despite the carefully designed flavor palette, Tropicana acknowledges that the cereal might not be everyone's cup of tea.

On their website, they wrote:

"It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!). Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it."

The special cereal will hit the breakfast tables from May 4 and the juice brand will even give away a few freebies until supplies last.

Edited by Suchitra