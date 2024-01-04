Troy Delmenge turns quirky MAFS fame into online earning success

Troy Delmenge, once a notable figure on the fifth season of Married at First Sight, has successfully transitioned from reality TV fame to online celebrity status. Known for his distinctive personality on the show, particularly a memorable toothbrushing scene, Troy has carved a niche for himself on the digital platform Cameo. Here, he offers personalized toothbrushing tutorials, a creative spin-off from his time on the show.

Charging $45 per video, with each averaging around two minutes and forty seconds, he has turned this quirky aspect of his reality TV persona into a profitable venture.

Married at First Sight star Troy Delmenge goes viral on Cameo

On Cameo, a platform where celebrities connect with their fans through personalized video messages, Troy Delmenge offers something unique. Unlike the standard birthday or holiday greetings that many celebrities provide, Troy has leveraged his quirky toothbrushing fame from Married at First Sight.

His videos, priced at $45 each, showcase his exaggerated toothbrushing method, a humorous and distinctive trait that caught viewers' attention during his time on the show. This creative approach has helped him stand out on Cameo, drawing in fans who remember his antics from the reality show.

Troy's venture into the world of personalized video messages has proven to be more than just a novelty. With 326 reviews on his Cameo profile, it's estimated that he has earned around $15,000 from these videos alone. This figure highlights not only the popularity of his unique offering but also the potential for reality TV stars to monetize their fame in unconventional ways.

Compared to other Married at First Sight contestants and celebrities on Cameo, Troy's approach is distinct, focusing on a memorable aspect of his personality that resonates with his audience.

Troy Delmenge's interaction with his fan base goes beyond just creating videos. He actively promotes his Cameo services on platforms like Instagram, engaging with a wider audience. This direct engagement has not only increased his visibility but also allowed him to maintain a connection with his fans from Married at First Sight.

His approachable and humorous style in these videos has been well-received, as evidenced by the positive reviews and consistent demand for his unique content. After his appearance on Married at First Sight, Troy has managed to balance his public persona and private life. Despite his active presence on Cameo, he has maintained a level of privacy regarding his personal life and current occupation.

This approach contrasts with the often overexposed nature of reality TV stars, showcasing his ability to navigate post-show fame while keeping certain aspects of his life away from the public eye. His ability to capitalize on a specific, memorable aspect of his TV persona demonstrates the power of personal branding. It also sheds light on the evolving nature of celebrity and fan interaction in the digital age.

Final thoughts

Troy Delmenge's transformation from a Married at First Sight contestant to a sought-after personality on Cameo is a remarkable example of leveraging reality TV fame. His unique toothbrushing videos not only serve as a creative spin-off from his time on the show but also represent a savvy business move in the digital content space.

Troy Delmenge's story is an inspiring case of how a distinctive, memorable moment on television can be turned into a successful and profitable online venture.