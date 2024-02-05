True Detective season 4: What is a dredge? Everything we know so far

The fourth episode of True Detective season 4 presents themes of isolation, duty, and the supernatural. The episode saw Hank Prior face loneliness during the holidays. Furthermore, his son, Prior Jr., and Danvers struggle with their work-life balance. The episode blends the natural and paranormal, especially through Navarro's visions, suggesting a deeper, otherworldly influence in the Tsalal case.

Notably, in episode four, dredges play a pivotal role. This is because they are the location for the episode's climax. Also, the dredges play a central role in advancing the plot and deepening the supernatural elements of the story. A dredge, as explained in the context of the True Detective series, is a large machine used in the beds of harbors or rivers.

What is the role of dredge in True Detective season 4?

A still of the characters from True Detective season 4. (Image via Instagram/@truedetective)

The primary function of a dredge is to dig into the seabed to mine for minerals and other valuable resources. Additionally, dredges can be employed to remove and alter the direction of waterways as they help clear waterlogged areas.

In the True Detective series, the town of Ennis, Alaska, is depicted as having had dredges in operation in the past. However, the dredge mentioned in episode 4 of the series has long been frozen and abandoned. This particular dredge, as depicted in the series, becomes a haunting site associated with junkies and ghosts. Moreover, it also serves as a metaphorical place for 'dredging up' the past.

Notably, the use of such a setting created a chilling and supernatural atmosphere that, in turn, contributed to the eerie and mysterious tone of the show.

When does the dredge appear in True Detective season 4?

As mentioned before, the dredge appears in True Detective season 4, episode 4. The episode saw the festive spirit juxtaposed with the characters' personal struggles and the deepening mystery of the Tsalal case. The events of the episode showcase Hank Prior's disappointment as his Russian bride doesn't show up. Subsequently, it led him to spend Christmas watching Elf and drinking whiskey.

Furthermore, Hank's son, Prior Jr., is burdened with excessive work by Danvers, which prevents him from spending time with his family. In another turn of events, Navarro's sister tragically commits suicide in a manner similar to the Tsalal scientists. Moreover, Navarro herself gets into a fight trying to confront a past acquaintance.

Moving forward, the episode skillfully advances the Tsalal case. It showcases Navarro and Danvers focusing on Raymond Clark, a scientist connected to the case. In addition, Otis Heiss, who is a new suspect becomes a focal point with his mysterious past in Alaska.

Thereafter, the episode delves into the supernatural, with Navarro experiencing visions and Danvers acknowledging her own supernatural suspicions. The climax of the episode occurs during a raid at the dredges. The dredge is where Navarro's supernatural abilities intensify, and Danvers confronts Otis Heiss, leading to more mysterious revelations about the "night country."

The episode leaves viewers pondering the possibility of an alternate dimension akin to Carcosa from season 1. It also suggests that the strange occurrences in Ennis might be manifestations from another plane of existence.

True Detective season 4 premiered on Sunday, January 14, at 9 p.m. on HBO and is available to stream on Max.