Where is True Detective season 4 filmed? All shooting locations explored

True Detective season 4, which has been titled True Detective: Night Country, has been entirely shot in Iceland.

The first episode of the fourth season of the anthology crime drama series is all set to release on HBO on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Following its season premiere, the episode will be available for streaming on Max.

The makers of the show began filming the new season in November 2022, which concluded in April 2023.

Talking about the struggles of filming in Iceland under temperatures as low as −9 °Fahrenheit, show front-runner Jodie Foster said:

"There were huge challenges, as you can imagine.”

She added:

“First of all, we were working at night, trying to light at nighttime and in the snow. But we kind of had the gods on our side. When we needed all the snow, we got the snow, and when we needed it to be calm, we got the calm.”

Max released the official trailer for the show a month ago. Since then, fans have been in a frenzy—the kind of excitement that can only be put to rest after the first episode of the show has officially aired.

Is True Detective season 4 actually shot in Alaska?

True Detective Season 4 has been entirely shot in Iceland (Image via Instagram/ True Detective)

True Detective season 4 is set in Alaska; however, filming for the same has been done entirely in Iceland. It is largely shot in and around Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, and in the North Iceland towns of Akureyri and Dalvík.

Since the show was shot at a different location than where it was set, parts of it had to be modified to make it look like Alaska. Certain elements that are typical to the US were implemented to make it look more authentic and believable.

While shooting was on for True Detective season 4, the makers of the show took full advantage of the Icelandic winters. Although filming in such extreme adversaries was difficult, the process was made easier due to the existence of a predominantly Icelandic crew who knew their way around things in the place.

What do we know about True Detective season 4?

The new season of True Detective stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the lead (Image via Instagram/True Detective)

The new season of True Detective is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska. It follows the story of eight missing scientists who have been discovered in a frozen state.

True Detective season 4 stars Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in titular roles. While Foster plays the role of Detective Liz Danvers, Reis plays the role of Detective Evangeline Navarro, respectively. The entire season revolves around the two trying to solve the mystery surrounding the missing scientists.

Much like its previous seasons, the trailer for this season also looks very promising. One that is filled with mystery, crime, suspense, and surprises.

What was the audience's perception of the trailer release of True Detective season 4?

The first season of True Detective was received very well by the audience. Not only that, but the critics were also very pleased with the show which led them to receive multiple nominations at the Emmys and several other award shows as well.

Things were no different for the subsequent seasons, as both had received multiple nominations in different categories across multiple award shows, some of which they also won.

When Max released the trailer for the show a month ago, the audience appeared to be excited about the upcoming season. However, although most were excited for the upcoming season, some also maintained that season 1 was the best season so far and that no other season would ever be able to come close to it.

True Detective: Night Country will premiere Sunday, January 14, at 9 p.m. on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max.