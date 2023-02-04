True Spirit ending explained: Was Jessica successful in her mission?  

Much like her real-life counterpart, Jessica in True Spirit was also successful in sailing around the world for 210 days at the tender age of 16, making her the youngest person ever to do so.

True Spirit was directed by Sarah Spillane and stars Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, and Todd Lasance.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story."

The film was written by Cathy Randall, Rebecca Banner, and Sarah Spillane.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from True Spirit

Did Jessica almost die while sailing in True Spirit?

True Spirit ended with Jessica successfully reaching Sidney after completing her voyage and setting a new world record. Her return is celebrated by the people living in Sidney, as she hugs her parents and siblings.

The final sequence of the film had footage of the real Jessica returning home and videos she recorded during her voyage.

However, right before that, Jessica is shown suffering from depression and loneliness. She cries for hours, but is assured by her mother that her family is always with her.

In one heated moment in the film, Jessica has an argument with her friend/coach, Ben. She says hurtful things to him, prompting him to leave. Thankfully, he comes back to her aid, and the coach-student duo eventually mends things.

Jessica crosses the equator and everyone celebrates, but that joy is shortlived because of a horrendous storm. While she does overcome the storm with a lot of effort, viewers soon realize that her troubles are only just beginning.

Later, when she notices multiple storms approaching, Ben and her family advise her to reach the nearby port and abandon the journey. However, Jessica figures out a way to get past the storms - she moves with them instead of trying to weather them. In a shocking turn of events, her yacht is then hit by a giant wave and she is submerged 15 ft below the water.

Her family, now unable to get in touch with her, assume that they have lost her. Just as they begin grieving, the yacht resurfaces and Jessica calls her family to confirm that she is fine.

As the storm passes, Jessica goes to the yacht's deck to bask in the rain and celebrate her glory. Her family informs the media that she is fine. Reporters and followers around the world rejoice as Jessica is almost home.

After she finally makes it home, she is welcomed into Sydney by her family as well as a massive crowd waiting to greet her. She then gives a speech, saying that she does not consider herself a hero and wants her achievement to inspire ordinary people to achieve extraordinary milestones.

The film wraps up with footage of the real Jessica Watson, her homecoming, and even videos she took of herself on her voyage. Jessica's historic journey was completed in 2009, and she is currently 29 years old.

True Spirit is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

