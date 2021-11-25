'True Story' ending explained: City of brotherly hate

Kevin Hart starrer True Story is now available to watch on Netflix. The mini-series has been created by Eric Newman (of Narcos fame) and directed by Stephen Williams and Hanelle M. Culpepper. Other stars of True Story include Wesley Snipes, Paul Adelstein, Tawny Newsome, Billy Zane, Ash Santos, William Catlett, and Theo Rossi.

The show marks Kevin Hart's changeover into the drama and thriller genres, fostering some amount of suspicion regarding the story being true. True Story features a big-shot stand-up comic who goes to extreme lengths to maintain his celebrity status quo and avoid becoming prey to cancel culture. It's really as simple as it sounds, along with a few well-worn mystery tropes and predictable plot twists.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'True Story' synopsis: What is the story all about?

Kid (Kevin Hart) is about to re-enter stand-up comedy after years, kickstarting his new tour in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love and also his hometown. There's just one problem – his freeloading, maneuvering elder brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) is also there. Everyone can smell trouble the moment Carlton enters except Kid, who believes he has got everything under control until a woman ends up dead in his bed.

True Story is about brothers at loggerheads navigating a downward spiral after a disastrous night. They cover one mishap with another and that one with the next. In this series of mishaps, we see sibling drama between Kid and Carlton, a dynamic that breathes life into the show.

Carlton is the only person Kid can rely on to protect his image and reputation, so they seek help from Carlton's associate, Ari, a Greek fixer (Billy Zane). He comes in with a nonchalant attitude and a wicked sense of humor, contrasting with Kid's highly strung disposition.

True Story's predictability begins when Kid, without even touching the dead body, manages to get out of the nightmarish situation temporarily. That is until Ari starts extorting him. After talking about how a self-made man like him hates being extorted, Kid chokes Ari to death.

That's one murder down, three more to go. Following Ari's death, his deranged brothers (John Ales and Chris Diamantopoulos) come looking for his murderer, Kid and Carlton resort to lying and subterfuge to find a way out. Unfortunately, Carlton makes Gene (Theo Rossi), a photographer obsessed with Kid, a scapegoat and lets him take the fall for Ari's murder. Once again, the nightmare seems to be over temporarily until the true story unfolds.

The plot of True Story is riddled with hackneyed twists and suspense. However, elements of novelty, along with the sincerity of a story, are missing from the mini-series.

'True Story' ending explained

At the end of the 6th episode of True Story, Kid finds out that Carlton has been in touch with the supposedly dead woman from the night of the party. He tracks her down and finds out that the whole thing had been a setup planned by Carlton to get some money from Kid. Tormented by the consequences of the con and enraged at Carlton, Kid invites him to a Sixers game to set things straight.

Meanwhile, Ari's mobster brothers discovered that Carlton was involved in Ari's murder and decide to kill him. They go to his house where Simone/Daphne (Ash Santos), the supposed dead girl and also Carlton's girlfriend, is waiting for him. Ari's brothers kill her while trying to get her to spill Carlton's whereabouts before tracking him down at the Sixers game.

Spotting the two at the game, Carlton and Kid make a run for their lives and in the chase, Kid's bodyguard Herschel gets shot. Carlton stalls the brothers at a dead-end before Kid shoots them both and then startles everyone by shooting Carlton as well. The title of the episode, "Like Cain Did Abel," hints at the climax for those who note it.

True Story, it turns out, was more about Carlton's true story than Kid's. At the end, Kid figured out that in order to end all his problems, he had to take his brother out. Afterward, Kid revealed the plot to his manager and bodyguard, giving the six million dollars Ari had asked for to Herschel. At the anticlimactic end, Kid moped in front of the camera in an interview and vowed to continue being successful.

