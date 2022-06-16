Tubi's Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer: Who is Gary Ridgway's son Matthew and where is he now?

Tubi's new true-crime documentary on serial killer Gary Ridgway, Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer premieres on the platform on June 15, 2022. The documentary delves deep into the life of the notorious serial killer. The official synopsis of the documentary on Tubi TV reads:

''Tap into the mind of the ‘Green River Killer’ as his son looks back on his relationship with his father, who killed at least 50 women while masquerading as a normal suburban dad.''

Ridgway is widely regarded as one of the most brutal serial killers in American history, as he killed several women back in the 80s and 90s. He was dubbed the 'Green River Killer' because most of his victims' bodies were found in and around Green River in Washington. Gary also had a son named Matthew. Read further ahead to learn more about the 'Green River Killer' Gary Ridgway's son.

Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer: Gary Ridgway's son Matthew Ridgway's early life, current whereabouts and more

Matthew Ridgway was born to Gary Ridgway and Marcia Lorene Brown in 1975. Marcia Lorene Brown is Gary's second wife, whom he married in 1973 and divorced after eight years. According to The News Tribune, Matthew told authorities that he had an amiable relationship with his father and that he taught him how to play baseball.

He also said that Gary Ridgway was involved in his school activities and functions and that he rarely ever misbehaved or yelled at him. He told police that his father had never spoken to him about the Green River murders, prostitutes, or women.

Matthew Ridgway's relationship with his father

In his interviews with the authorities, Matthew has said that his relationship with his father was hindered by his parents' divorce but the two would often spend time on weekends. Matthew's bond with his father strengthened after he became a marine in 1994. Gary was also in the Navy from 1969-71. Until 2001, when Matthew was questioned by the police after Gary's arrest, he wasn't aware of his father's criminal activities.

Matthew, however, did say that his mother had mentioned the Green River Killings to him when he was in school, saying his father was being questioned by the police about the killings and that if journalists came to him, he was to respond with "no comment." But he maintained the belief that his father could not be the culprit.

Gary Ridgway was arrested in November 2001 and charged with the murders of four women. As per Gary's confession (obtained via The Seattle Times), he murdered one of his victims while his son stayed in the truck. He allegedly accepted a plea bargain to avoid the death penalty and revealed the locations of several missing women. As per true-crime author Ann Rule's book, Green River, Running Red, Gary Ridgway used his son's photo to assure women of their safety and to make them comfortable before luring them into his vehicle. He admitted to murdering 49 women throughout the 80s and 90s and was ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

During police questioning, Matthew Ridge was married and living in California. Reportedly, he continues to live there.

Readers can watch Sins of the Father: Who is the Green River Killer on Tubi on June 15, 2022.

