Tulsa hospital shooting: Authorities clear Muskogee bomb threat linked to gunman 

At least four people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a Tulsa medical facility in Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 1. According to the Tulsa Police Department, five individuals were killed in total, including the shooter who died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Officers were still clearing the hospital premises as of Wednesday evening.

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told sources,

"The attack on Tulsa Hospital was "deliberate" as the gunman later died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound."

An outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre were primarily affected in this unfortunate incident. Officers reported that the gunman entered St. Francis Hospital with the high-capacity rifle, which quickly escalated into an "active shooter incident."

The officers described the shooter as black man, 35 to 40 years of age. Wielding a rifle and pistol, he allegedly killed himself along with the other four targeted individuals. The scene was described by police captain Richard Meulenberg as,

"It was madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get ouf the building."

Later that evening, police in nearby Muskogee said they were looking into a suspected bomb left at a residential location by the shooter, according to reports.

Tulsa shooter left a Muskogee bomb threat

The Muskogee Police Department was alerted by the Tulsa Police Department that a bomb threat had been reported inside a property situated in the Oklahoma state. The bomb threat was inextricably linked to the mass shooting that occurred on Wednesday at the hospital and left five people dead, including the shooter.

The Tulsa Police Deparment said,

"Officers are going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casaulities. We are asking family members and friends to go to Memorial High School of west of Lafortune Park for a reunification site."

At 7:52 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol acquired a search warrant and deployed a bomb-sniffing dog through the house. When Muskogee Police learnt of the threat, they ordered a lockdown for all residents on Park Place North until detectives gave the all-clear.

Based on multiple reports, the same gunman was responsible for the bomb threat to the property. However, the occupants were evacuated and no explosives were detected. At 8:37 p.m., OHP issued the all-clear.

While the motive of the shooter behind issuing the bomb threat is yet unknown, it is apparent that he wanted to intimidate the residents of two Oklahoma cities.

This incident takes place as part of a recent sequence of mass shootings across the United States, the most devastating of which occurred just a week ago in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with 19 children and 2 teachers dying at the hands of a teenage gunman.

President Joe Biden, who has condemned gun violence in the United States, was briefed on the Oklahoma shooting at the Tulsa hospital building, according to a White House official.

