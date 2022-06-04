Tulsa Warren Clinic shooting: Victims identified as nation continues to mourn tragic loss

The four victims murdered in a mass shooting inside a Tulsa medical facility on Wednesday have been identified by police. According to the officers and families of the captives, they are two doctors, a receptionist, a mother of two boys, and a devoted husband and veteran.

Chief Wendell Franklin of the Tulsa Police Department identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, Amanda Glenn, 40, and William Love, 73.

According to Franklin, the gunman, identified as Michael Louis, was a patient of Dr. Phillips. He recently underwent surgery due to chronic back pain and targeted Phillips, who performed it. He quoted the motive behind the Tulsa mass shooting as,

"He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery. We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way."

Dr. Ryan Parker, Associate Chief Medical Officer for St. Francis Health System, is one of the 1,000 people employed in the health care system. He described the incident by saying,

"When I woke up this morning, I really just wanted this all to be a bad dream but this is the reality of our world right now. They died while serving others."

He continued,

"We so wanted to be able to utilize our skills and training to save these precious lives. To the family of Mr. Love, I'm so sorry we coudn't save you. We are grieving with you. "

Tulsa police revealed more information on the victims on Thursday afternoon.

Looking back on the lives of victims of the Tulsa mass shooting

Dr. Preston Phillips, 59

According to Tulsa police, Phillips was a Harvard Medical School graduate from 1990 who most recently served as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in spinal fusion, joint rebuilding, and fracture treatment.

Sandy Thompson, a good friend of Dr. Phillips, described his heartfelt feelings for him. He told CNN,

"Phillips was a wonderful, gentle, kind person with an infectious smile and kind words for everyone." He was a true gentleman who made the world a better place and Preston's presence will be deeply missed."

Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of St. Francis Health System, has to say well about his colleague. He said,

"Phillips was a dedicated caregiver and consummate gentleman who gave medicine his calling. He was.. he is a man that we should all strive to emulate."

Dr. Phillips has made an arc-breaking impact even in his patients' lives. Missy Fox described him as,

"He was a kind and a caring soul. I've never had a doctor in all the years of my life that was just as amazing as he was."

William Love, 73

As per the reports, William Love was a patient at the Tulsa medical facility where the shooting occurred. He was discovered wounded in a second-floor exam room and rushed to the hospital's emergency room for treatment. He passed away there.

According to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg,

"Love was a patient at the clinic where the shooting occurred, but he didn't have an appointment that day and was instead accompaying another patient."

As family members reported, Love heard the bullets ring out at the time of the shooting and knew his wife, Deborah, was in danger and she wouldn't be able to get out of the building by herself. He put his life on the line for her. In August, the couple will mark their 55th wedding anniversary.

Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48

Dr. Stephanie Husen, an osteopathic medical doctor at Saint Francis Hospital, was praised as "an incredible person" by Robertson.

Husen worked at the Warren Clinic as a sports and internal medicine expert, according to Tulsa police. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority at the University of Oklahoma, where she earned her bachelor's degree.

Based on the chapter shared in a message on social media,

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who lost such an incredible woman. She was known and loved by so many and will always be remebered. No words could ever take away the pain of those affected, but know that we are in full sport and will continue to pray."

Amanda Glen, 40

Amanda Glenn worked as a receptionist at the Warren Clinic. Amy Pennington, a good friend of Glenn, told CNN,

"She was a mother of two boys who always had her sons in mind in everything she did. They in turn were "Mama's boys".

She described her as,

"Glenn was one of the proudest mothers and shared a strong bond with her kids. She was a hardwoker, kind soul, and would do anything for you."

Tulsa police described her in similar terms,

"A true servant's heart."

People's reactions' to mourning the loss of the victims who died in a mass shooting

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Wednesday's shooting is the nation's 233rd mass shooting of 2022. Here's how people worldwide are tributing the loss of the individuals who died in a mass shooting in Tulsa.

