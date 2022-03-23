Turning Red director confirms 4*Town's Tae Young is influenced by BTS

As Turning Red continues to make its rounds on the internet, director Domee Shi confirmed that 4*Town's member Tae Young was based on BTS. Domee Shi had previously mentioned how K-pop bands like BIGBANG and 2PM had influenced the band in the animated series 4*Town, and some fans remained persistent that BTS also played a role.

During a promotional video for the movie, Turning Red's director answered the big question of who the 4*Town member is based on. Here is what she had to say:

It's inspired by all the ‘boybands’ throughout history. I mean when I grew up, when I was Mei's age, it wasn’t BTS, it was Backstreet Boys, NSYNC.

To end the speculation surrounding this fictional boyband, the director ends her answer on a sweet note, saying that 4*Town represents all boy bands throughout history. She specifically called out BTS!

But we definitely have to shoutout K-pop boy bands and to BTS with Tae Young in the movie.

While ARMY's are overjoyed with the BTS call out, many still speculate that a certain blonde-haired 4*Town member resembled a BTS band member.

Netizens draw parallels between Turning Red's Tae Young and BTS Jimin

While the rest of these animated boy band members have their charms, netizens cannot get over a particular blonde-haired band member. Apart from his blonde hair, this particular member poses by holding his hands shaped in a heart shape. It is a strong trait or feature that K-pop band members usually display.

Some netizens are delighted to see BTS getting some love and recognition. Many celebrated how influential the boy band had become by tweeting about the same.

🌸TAN ⁷🌸 @chubbymoIaIa The director of Turning Red Domee Shi was asked in an interview if that member of that boyband was inspired by BTS and she said : " We definitely had a shoutout to kpop boyband to BTS with Tae Young in the movie ". The article : Everybody stop movingThe director of Turning Red Domee Shi was asked in an interview if that member of that boyband was inspired by BTS and she said : " We definitely had a shoutout to kpop boyband to BTS with Tae Young in the movie ". The article : trome.pe/espectaculos/t… Everybody stop moving 😂The director of Turning Red Domee Shi was asked in an interview if that member of that boyband was inspired by BTS and she said : " We definitely had a shoutout to kpop boyband to BTS with Tae Young in the movie ". The article : trome.pe/espectaculos/t… https://t.co/epKL93zGNC

Before any confirmation, ARMY's from across the world strongly speculated that Tae Young was based on BTS Jimin. A few fans said that they refused to believe Tae Young was not based on BTS Jimin. Some fans even shared artwork comparing the visual similarities that they found between the two.

Kendra Churchwell @Kendra_Cc #4Town #ParkJimin #BTS Just finished watching Disney’s Turning Red and there is no way you can convince me that Tae Young is not based on one Park Jimin ….. #Disney Just finished watching Disney’s Turning Red and there is no way you can convince me that Tae Young is not based on one Park Jimin ….. #Disney #4Town #ParkJimin #BTS https://t.co/L9qVuErJDl

K-pop has made its way across the globe. Bands like BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and many more have created ripples across the world in recent times. Through Disney Pixar's Turning Red, K-pop has made its way to mainstream media.

Its official recognition as part of pop culture is a big feat for fans worldwide. With K-pop finally paving its way into the mainstream media and music industry, fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

