TV stars who passed away in 2021

There are some legends that bid us goodbye in a very busy year for television in 2021. It is always sad for fans when their favorite actors leave for the 'better place'. Many television veterans passed away this year, some from on-going shows and some legendary actors who appeared on television in the past.

Here's to remembering five great actors who passed away this year.

TV stars who passes away this year

1) George Segal

George Segal was a veteran TV star who passed away this year. His portrayal of Jack Gallo in NBC's 'Just Shoot Me.' The Oscar nominated actor was most recently seen in ABC network's The Goldbergs, for which he was shooting at the time of his death. His death was the result of complications from a bypass surgery.

2) Jahmil French

Jahmil French, the 29 year old actor from Degrassi: The Next Generation, is among the actors who passed away in 2021. The talented young actor was also a part of Netflix's musical drama Soundtrack.

In addition to that, he had also bagged a Canadian Screen Award nomination before the TV star passed away at such a young age.

3) Jessica Walter

SQUIRT @weareSQUIRT



I'm doing an art challenge every month. For the month of December I'm looking back on the year 2021.



SQUIRT @weareSQUIRT

I'm doing an art challenge every month. For the month of December I'm looking back on the year 2021.

#pixelart #yearinreview2021 #JessicaWalter Jessica Walter (1941 – 2021) was an American actress who appeared in over 170 film, television, and stage productions.

Jessica Walter was a household name owing to her long and fulfilling career. She was best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in TV comedy Arrested Development.

The Emmy award winner passed away at the age of 80 at her home in New York City. Many great actors and personalities came forward to pay tribute to the TV star.

4) Helen McCroy

The veteran actress, most recently known as Aunt Polly in Netflix's Peaky Blinders, passed away at the age of 52 after losing her battle with cancer. She played the role until the most recent season of the show.

In her decorated career the TV star has played many other notable roles including her memorable one in Penny Dreadful.

5) Mark York

RainnWilson @rainnwilson R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office: variety.com/2021/tv/news/m… He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed. R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office: variety.com/2021/tv/news/m… He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed.

Mark York is a familiar figure to the fans of The Office. The actor played a wheelchair-bound character and had become a kind of a pop culture figure to office fans.

He died after a brief illness at the age of 55. He has also appeared in other notable shows like CSI: NY.

The impact of these TV stars who passed away in 2021 is undoubtedly irreplaceable.

