Twitch streamer "cries" when asked about how much money he makes during e-date, claps back with hilarious response

27-year-old Twitch streamer and YouTuber KristoferYee recently got to stream an e-date on his channel and the results were hilarious.

The moment in question took place when a potentially demeaning inquiry was made by his date, who asked how much money he made. What ensued was a hilarious bait and switch, as he clapped back with a response that his Twitch chat, and the rest of the internet, can't get enough of.

Twitch streamer claps back when asked "how much money do you make?"

At a certain point during the e-date, the conversation shifted to KristoferYee being posed the rather daunting question, "How much do you make?" Despite initially looking taken aback, KristoferYee takes his time to gather his thoughts before queuing some sad music on his stream deck and tearing up.

As a total flex and clap back at the potentially demeaning question, the Twitch streamer then pulls out a wad of money and pretends to rub his tears with stack on stack of hundred dollar bills.

"Okay honestly, it's like a really tough question for me, sorry, I need a tissue *rubs eyes with money* I just try real hard and I work hard each month, I have bills to pay you know and I try my best and... Love is what matters right?"

His date could be seen laughing at the hilarious response along with his Twitch chat going bananas in the process. Known for his quick wit and humour it come as no surprise that the clip sits at the front page of the r/LivestreamFails subreddit at the time of writing this article, boasting over 1.5k upvotes.

