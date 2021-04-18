Twitter reacts with hilarious memes as Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren in the first round

Jake Paul, aka "The Problem Child," lived up to his promise as he knocked out former MMA star Ben Askren inside the first round.

After weeks of edgy banter and vicious verbal spars, Paul and Askren finally got a piece of each other in a brutally short contest that took place at Triller Fight Club recently.

The buildup leading into the fight has been astronomical. Several pundits favored Paul to trounce his older MMA counterpart once they ended up meeting in the squared circle on April 17th.

Their predictions proved to be prophetic as Askren seemed to slow off the blocks compared to Paul's rampaging self as he came firing forward on all cylinders.

After a few hooks to his opponent's head, Paul let loose a devastating right hand which sent Askren reeling to the canvas.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren in the first round. pic.twitter.com/fbrDiMDOVN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021

Despite beating the count, Askren stumbled while walking forward. The referee deemed him unfit to continue and shockingly ruled the fight in Paul's favor.

As soon as word got around that Paul had knocked out Askren within the first round, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as the online community shared their thoughts on the showdown.

Jake Paul KO: The Problem Child knocks out Ben Askren in a one-sided encounter

Advertisement

Apart from the 12-year age difference and physical conditions of both, fans were also curious to see how Askren's grappling style would ultimately fare against Paul's pronounced, rapid blows.

As viewers across the globe tuned in virtually to witness the action unfolding at the Mercedes-Benz Allianz Stadium in Atlanta, the high-profile event seemed more like a drag until Paul and Askren finally took center stage.

This was primarily due to the endless musical performances at the event, where everyone from Snoop Dogg to Justin Bieber belted out a host of chartbusters. The shoddy camerawork only added to the virtual audience's woes, who at times felt that they were watching a concert instead of a boxing event.

Moreover, with no real boxing experience, Askren was heading into the fight with a clear disadvantage as the overwhelming underdog.

Deemed a battle of generations and a perfect clash of brawn vs brash, the bout seemed to oscillate between the two men before a rapid cascade of blows proved to be decisive.

From his "Real Steel" inspired entrance, where he had a giant Decepticon-style robot accompanying him down to ringside, Paul seemed to exude confidence as his characteristic brash self instead of Askren's comparatively restrained and composed demeanor.

Here are some of the reactions online, as scores of fans took to Twitter to respond to the Paul x Askren bout via a slew of hilarious memes:

Jake Paul and Ben Askren laughing all the way to the bank after swindling everyone #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/Gq4j21Vtjd — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 18, 2021

We have to keep hearing Jake Paul calling out conor mcgregor now pic.twitter.com/L5A8TAPByc — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Jake Paul No way I waited 4 hours for a 20 second round .... pic.twitter.com/axFHByugGW — Mook 🌹 (@HouseOfDrake) April 18, 2021

Snoop after Jake Paul won pic.twitter.com/ILZmFbx3s1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 18, 2021

so you telling me i sat here switching between 8 different live streams just for Jake Paul to win two seconds in pic.twitter.com/ZQK9O3V4Ue — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul after knocking out a middle aged man pic.twitter.com/lsQ3P4OkEZ — 𝕃𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪⛈ (@KxngLenny_) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Ben Askren once that Jake Paul cash app notification hits pic.twitter.com/KoQIPfc1QD — • (@bellingersworId) April 18, 2021

I illegally watched the Jake Paul fight yet still feel scammed pic.twitter.com/SYh5Hd3mX7 — jose | comeback era (@liljosemed) April 18, 2021

everyone who paid for the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight rn pic.twitter.com/AIyZ24u3xJ — 🛹🛹 (@ojziy) April 18, 2021

Let’s all point and laugh at the people who spent 50$ on this Jake Paul 1 min KO fight pic.twitter.com/jlQq8xzI6g — Ariel (@A_Kinqz) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Nate Robinson somewhere seeing he’s not the only person that got Ko’d by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/jbJKenOOdk — Vegeta (@VegetaBurner) April 18, 2021

This is what the Jake Paul knock out looked like LMAO pic.twitter.com/9es8ch1uiE — Shemar anglin † (@S_AnglinIV) April 18, 2021

realisation sinking in that i stayed up til 6am to watch jake paul KO ben askren pic.twitter.com/UiWr8X8MIa — Stanky (@stankymma) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul knocked out at a 40 year old dad and dropped to the floor like he was game 7 Bron😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XiFci6fAXM — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Nate Robinson watching the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight pic.twitter.com/fZ3P8Nfn1t — Gilbert (@OfficialCliper) April 18, 2021

when you waited all night for the main card for it to be 1 minute #TrillerFightClub #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/i8BoqKLZJO — Amani (@Amanthemaster) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul left Ben Askren on the zombies revive status #JakePaulvsAskren #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/wNFutmXpXh — Mise (@mise2x) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul after knocking out a 40 year old man that’s built like a substitute teacher pic.twitter.com/H1tSXy39IH — ale (@aledois) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

people waited 3 hours just to see the jake paul fight end like this pic.twitter.com/zZFkAzPPnd — XTRA Illest (@illest_) April 18, 2021

From Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson's rip-roaring commentary to fans debating the contentious decision of the fight, Twitter seems to be witnessing an unprecedented flurry of activity at the moment.

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like there is no stopping Paul for now, who now extends his professional boxing record to 3-0 and counting.

Perhaps Conor McGregor is next. When it comes to the Problem Child, anything is possible.