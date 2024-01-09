Tyray gets stood up on his first date in 90 Day: The Single Life

In a recent episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, which aired on January 8 on TLC, Tyray, a 33-year-old participant, faced a disheartening experience that many viewers found relatable. Known from his previous appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tyray's journey has been marked by challenges in his quest for love. This episode brought a new twist to his story.

After deciding to transition from online dating to in-person encounters, Tyray prepared for what was to be his first real date. He met Tiffany, the woman he was supposed to go out with, at a funeral and mustered the courage to ask her out. With high hopes and genuine efforts, Tyray arrived at the restaurant, flowers in hand, only to find himself in a situation that would test his resolve and optimism.

Tyray's unsuccessful first date on 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single Life’s Tyray approached his first in-person date with a mix of excitement and nervousness. His preparations were thoughtful and meticulous. He chose a restaurant that reflected his intentions and bought flowers, signaling his serious approach to this new chapter in his dating life. Dressed for the occasion, Tyray's anticipation was evident as he arrived at the venue, ready to meet Tiffany.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on January 8, 2023, Tyray said,

"I'm a 100 percent ready to go on a first date, I'm excited," he told cameras. "You know, it's been something I've been looking forward to for a very long time now. Tiffany's nice, you know? I like her so far, the little bit I do know about her. And even though I've met her before, you know, she's still technically a stranger. I'll take a chance and see what happens. No more negativity."

The restaurant setting was a backdrop to what was supposed to be a significant step forward for Tyray’s 90 Day: The Single Life journey. Initially, he waited with a hopeful outlook, checking his watch as minutes turned into an hour. As time passed, his optimism began to wane. Tyray reached out to Tiffany through texts and calls, seeking to understand her absence.

The restaurant's staff, particularly Vanessa, noticed his situation. Her empathy towards Tyray's predicament was clear as she observed his growing disappointment.

The realization that he was stood up in 90 Day: The Single Life dawned on Tyray after over an hour of waiting. This moment was not just about the absence of his date but also a reflection of his past experiences. The emotional toll was visible on Tyray's face as he grappled with the reality of the situation.

The disappointment was a stark reminder of his previous encounter with Carmella in Barbados, where he faced a similar situation of anticipation followed by disillusionment.

"I don't want to immediately think she stood me up but it's a lot emotionally...I am a little worried she won't show up," he said.

He added,

“I guess I got stood up…It feels terrible, you know, waiting for Tiffany this long. It's definitely giving me vibes of when I went to meet Carmella when I was in Barbados [and she never showed up] and it hurts me…It took me a while to get myself together mentally, you know, to want to go out and actually date again so for this to happen on my first date, it's kind of like, damn, is it me?"

The 90 Day: The Single Life episode ends with Tyray thinking about how hard it can be to find love today. He was excited for the date but then let down when it didn't go well. However, even though the date failed, Tyray is still open to finding the right person.

Tyray's willingness to keep trying shows, like 90 Day: The Single Life, that people still believe in love despite the challenges.