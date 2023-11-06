Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers collaboration brings together New York City and iconic footwear. The collaboration between NYC-based contemporary artist Tyrrell Winston and Reebok represents a fresh take on a classic.

As Winston joins forces with the footwear giant, the focus remains on the celebrated Club C 85 model, which has been the artist’s favored canvas. Their partnership also extends to a new rendition of the classic leather silhouette, promising something for every sneaker enthusiast.

Winston's creative prowess is evident in the refined design of the collaboration. The latest iteration of the Club C 85 remains true to its roots with a clean white leather upper. However, distinctive touches that carry Winston's signature style are incorporated, adding a personal flair to the iconic design.

The Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers are set to release on November 10 at 12 p.m. EST on the artist’s official website, offering fans a chance to grab these limited-edition kicks. Priced at $140 USD, the sneakers will also make their way to Reebok's official website on November 18, making them accessible to a broader audience.

The latest iteration of the Club C 85 retains its clean white appearance but has been enhanced with blue elements that accentuate the collar lining, outsole, and tongue logo. These subtle yet vibrant details create a unique contrast, giving the sneakers a fresh and modern look.

Reflective Details and Personal Engravings

Replacing the former faux fur, the new iteration features reflective material at the heel collar, engraved with Tyrrell Winston's full name. This reflective detail not only adds functionality but also a personal touch that connects the wearer with the artist’s narrative.

Classic Leather with Creamy Accents

Alongside the Club C 85, the classic leather silhouette has been reimagined. It appears in white with complementing cream-colored detailing and a sheer light gray outsole, creating a sense of understated elegance.

Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers (Image via Tyrrell Winston)

Transparency and Storytelling

The engravings of Winston’s name on the heel collar, visible through Classic Leather’s transparent soles, embody the artist's vision of participation and accessibility, inviting wearers to be part of his artistic journey.

The Significance Behind the Design

Tyrrell Winston's partnership with Reebok is more than just about creating footwear; it's about growth, opportunity, and storytelling.

This collection allows fans to walk in shoes that encapsulate the artist's ethos of accessibility and personal expression.

Overview of Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers (Image via Tyrrell Winston)

A Brief History

Tyrrell Winston's ascent in the art world parallels the enduring legacy of the Reebok Club C 85. His trajectory, marked by distinctive urban art pieces, resonates with the sneaker's own history of versatility and style.

As these two stories intertwine, the Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers become a canvas that celebrates both the past and the present.

Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers (Image via Tyrrell Winston)

The Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C 85 sneakers signify more than a fashionable choice; they are a symbol of artistic collaboration and evolution.

They encapsulate Winston's artistic ethos and Reebok’s iconic design, offering sneaker aficionados an opportunity to don a piece of wearable art. These sneakers aren't just a statement piece; they're a narrative of growth, a story to be worn, and an art form to be shared.