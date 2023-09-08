Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba 2.0 sneakers : Where to get, price, and more details explored

Hello Kitty and Adidas have teased us with the Samba 2.0 sneakers set to be released in the coming months. The Samba 2.0, the sequel to the original Samba, has been redefined with a few new twists.

The Hello Kitty fictitious character, created by Sanrio, comes alive by the colorful and entertaining trainers. No official release date has been announced yet, but the iconic brands have given the fans something to obsess about with the images of the collection's piece. You can bet that sneakerheads are already looking forward to the fun-looking sneakers.

The Samba 2.0 would be sporting thicker, almost translucent soles—replacing the older version’s regular soles. The soles for the new version are also a more colorful pink than the cool colors of the original version.

The signature Hello Kitty motif is embroidered on the trainers, which are black and white in color, with the three iconic black stripes of the Adidas brand imprinted on them. The collars of the sneakers are also dressed in vibrant pink, giving them the feminine touch that is associated with the Hello Kitty brand.

The insoles also have the fictional character's image inscribed on them, so everywhere you look, you are graced with the iconic character’s image. Although the price of the upcoming sneakers has not been announced, it goes without saying that the sneakers would be worth every penny.

The rise of the Iconic Cat in the sneakers industry

The popular cat character rose to the limelight due to its iconic design and message of goodwill and friendship. The iconic cat infiltrated the fashion industry in 2004, with a collaboration with the iconic Nike for the Air Presto sneakers. Since then, the iconic mascot has continued to dazzle fans with unique and colorful designs, and it doesn't look like that will end anytime soon.

The cat has joined hands with brands such as Reebok, Vans, and Adidas, amongst others, to create iconic designs that always keep the fans coming back for more.

Previous collaborations between Hello Kitty and Adidas

The fashion and lifestyle division of Adidas collaborated with Hello Kitty to create Hello Adidas originals, a collection comprising three playful sneakers in 2022.

The Adidas Superstar

The iconic sneakers featured the cat's head on the lateral head of the sneakers, with a polka-dotted heel tab and a lacing of different colors. The sneakers arrived in various combinations of red, making the pair quite popular.

The Adidas forum low

The sneakers featured a mixture of pink, red, and white, contrasting beautifully with a black overlay sprinkled with white polka dots. The limited edition sneakers also had the iconic character's head on the lateral.

The Adidas Astir

These colorful sneakers feature pink and white laces; the Hello Kitty bow tie on the collar, co-branding on the tongue, and, of course, white polka dots on the upper suede base.

The Shoes come in a box with the iconic cat's image in a classic Adidas tracksuit.

It comes as no surprise that the iconic duo have teamed up once again to create something exciting. The collection has generated a lot of buzz, so get a pair or two when they go on sale in local retail establishments before they run out.