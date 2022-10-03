Where to buy Nike Air Presto Paint Splatter sneakers? Price and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has released images of a whimsical Air Presto iteration with a "Paint Splatter" makeover. Following the release of a series of tie-dye installments throughout the summer, the label is now offering yet another whimsical and boisterous makeover of Air Presto with the Paint Splatter option.

Air Presto, which was previously seen in collaboration with Hello Kitty in blue and Taxi in yellow colorways, now has a jet black upper for the Paint Splatter. The Swoosh label has yet to announce a release date for the sneakers, but according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be available in the coming weeks on Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS app, and a few select retailers.

More about the upcoming whimsical Nike Air Presto Paint Splatter sneakers in black base

Upcoming whimsical Nike Air Presto Paint Splatter sneakers clad in black base (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Tobie Hatfield-designed Air Presto silhouette marked its 20th anniversary in year 2020. Since then it has been cemented as a mainstay silhouette in the Swoosh label's lifestyle sneaker catalog.

Following on from the archival releases of "Tie Dye" and "Hypnosis" colorways from the Spring Summer 2022 catalog, the silhouette is now available in a striking new Paint Splatter iteration with whimsical characterstics for the Fall Winter offering.

The latest colorway of the sock-like silhouette features a jet black upper. The upper of the sneakers is made of mesh materials in a jet black color that is accented with a medley of colors such as white, red, sky blue, mustard yellow, teal green, and more that are splattered across the entire upper.

The paint splatter motif is carried over to the shoe sockliners. Aside from the knit upper and premium sockliners, the rest of the sneakers are kept simple. The rest of the silhouette is covered in a pitch black hue that extends over the gleaming mudguards, semi-translucent midfoot cages, toe caps, and laces.

The translucent tongue buttons, iconic swoosh logos, and rear pulls are all highlighted in solid black. The paint splattered knit upper sits atop a simple black and white sole unit. The entire gaunt appearance is brightened by a clean white midsole before the outsole concludes in an established black hue.

Tobie Hatfield created the Air Presto silhouette with the intention of allowing your foot to control the shoe rather than the other way around.

Hatfield believed that the foot could only take command of the shoe if it was comfortable and provided greater ease of movement. For those who are unaware, the Nike Air Presto was first advertised by the swoosh label with the headline "T-shirt for your feet."

The form-fitting sock-like silhouette provides support and mobility for the toes, while the cage-like structure adds a futuristic touch. The swoosh label has repeatedly advanced the goal of the "T-shirt"-like shoe by releasing a variety of whimsical yet minimalistic outfits over the Air Presto.

One can avail the upcoming Nike Air Presto Paint Splatter silhouette on the official e-commerce site, SNKRS and select retailers at a retail price of $135 in the coming weeks. However, none of the release information has been officially announced by the swoosh label yet and is thus subject to change.

