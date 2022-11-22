Tyson Ground Beef recall explained as customers find “mirror-like” substance in meat

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall of more than 90,000 pounds of Tyson Ground Beef products on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following consumer complaints about a "reflective mirror-like material" found in three different types of raw ground beef.

The items were produced on November 2, 2022. Here's a list of the products that were recalled:

10-lb. chubs of Hill Country Fare ground beef, 73 percent lean, with a best-by date of November 25

5-lb. chubs of Hill Country Fare ground beef, 73 percent lean, with a best-by date of November 25

5-lb. chubs of H-E-B Ground Chuck ground beef, 80 percent lean

As per FSIS the "mirror-like substance" in Tyson Ground Beef has fortunately harmed no consumer yet

In Wednesday's recall notice, the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the Agriculture Department stated that the contaminated products were marketed in chubs - a sort of cylindrical packaging fashioned like a very thick sausage. They were sold in Texas grocery stores, and bear the number EST. 245E on the seam.

At the time of writing this, no illnesses related to the contaminated Tyson Ground Beef items were documented, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

However, anyone in possession of the recalled food is urged to throw it away or return it to the point of purchase for a refund since they have a freeze-by date of November 25. According to Tyson and FSIS, the substance discovered in the meat was hard and reflective.

Tyson Foods confirmed the voluntary recall in a statement, adding:

"No other Tyson ground beef products are affected."

Despite initial consumer complaints, ground beef was delivered to grocery shops all over Texas, and there have been no reports of negative side effects from consuming it. The USDA is advising the general public to check their freezers and discard or return any products that may be affected.

The food industry webinar provider Xtalks claims that packaging is frequently to blame for the presence of glass and metal bits in food. The smallest cracks can result in slivers of food products within when items are made in a facility that uses glass jars or bottles.

Tyson Foods is the world's second-largest processor and marketer of beef, pork, and chicken. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is known for annually exporting the largest percentage of beef from the US. In 2020, it was ranked at the 79th position on the Fortune 500 list.

