Umbro x LC 23 "Speciali" football boots: Price, release date, and more explored 

Umbro, the sports gear label, collaborated with the Italian clothing brand LC 23 to launch a 2-piece collection honoring the iconic 30-year-old Speciali boots. Regarded as one of the most classic boots, Umbro released the Speciali boots three decades ago and has recently reissued a special edition version of its key silhouette with a distinctive pattern.

It has been thirty years since the Speciali silhouette was first released, and yet they are still one of the most well-known boots on the market to this day. To celebrate the lasting impression that the football boots left on the pitch and in memories, Umbro released 92 diamond jerseys and 10 boots.

The limited-edition football boots, which were released at a retail price of $250, were launched on the official e-commerce site of LC 23 on November 10, 2022. Currently, these can be found in select sizes at reseller sites such as UniSport store.

The recently launched Umbro x LC 23 "Speciali" football boots and diamond jersey commemorate the 30 years of the Speciali silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Speciali boots, a signature shoe, are well known in the football community for their unique features, one of which is their Italian K-leather. To celebrate the silhouette's indelible mark amongst players, the Umbro label collaborated with Italian apparel brand LC23, the brainchild of Italian designer Leo Colacicco, to roll out its most recent collection.

The official press release introduces the collection,

"Thirty years have passed since we first released the Speciali, and there’s still no boot in world football quite like it. To celebrate, we have teamed up with Italian apparel brand LC23 to drop not one, but two limited edition products. The brainchild of Italian designer Leo Colacicco, LC23 specialise in handmade pieces and collections."

The most prominent piece in the collection is the rare Speciali 22, which was released in only 30 units. This signature boot has a K-leather upper and an eye-catching detail on the fold-over tongue.

In honor of the players, the overall design features a crochet detail with a flower-like design. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"It wouldn’t be a big boot birthday without the star of the show, introducing the Speciali 22. A playful take on the signature silhouette, the fold-over tongue sits atop of an eye-catching crochet upper that features flower-like designs in tribute to all the players that got the job done and looked good while doing it."

According to the website, the design was crocheted over the upper by a Puglia-based artisan, and each pair required at least 20 hours of work to craft the tailor-made upper for the boots. The shoe was released at a retail price of $250.

The limited-edition shirt that came with the pair was also only available in 92 units. Currently only available at reseller sites such as Uni Sport, the shirt combines the iconic Umbro jerseys released during the Speciali's year of birth, 1992. It features multiple colors and patterns and reflects the fearlessness and spirit of the players. The shirt was released at a retail price of $140.

The entire collection was released on the official e-commerce sites of LC 23 and Umbro.

