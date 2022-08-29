"Uncomfortable silence": Johnny Depp's surprise VMAs Moonman appearance leaves internet divided

American actor Johnny Depp's surprise VMA appearance has received mixed reactions from the internet. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, saw the 59-year-old actor dressed as an astronaut while floating from the ceiling during the live telecast.
While appearing via hologram, Depp joked, saying:
“Hey, you know what? I needed the work.”
He also made another short appearance where he stated:
“Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”
During his third appearance dressed as a mascot for MTV, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor offered his services across professions, announcing:
“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist."
Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp's surprise appearance during the awards function
Depp's appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, his first since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, drew mixed reactions from Twitter. Although his segments were only a few seconds long, several Twitter users, especially Amber Heard stans, slammed the production team of the award show for inviting him and called him an "abuser" and "wife beater."
Meanwhile, Johnny Depp hailers celebrated the return of their favorite star and called him "iconic." There was so much fanfare on his return to the big screen that the hashtag MoonManDepp started trending on Twitter.
Several stars like Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Lil Nas X, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bagged awards during the event.
Johnny Depp's career seems to be bouncing back
Depp's holographic appearance at the VMAs marks his first ever public appearance since his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard took place.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers claimed that the essay insinuated that it was about him.
Heard countersued Depp for $100 million for claiming that her accusations of domestic violence were false and a "hoax."
During the defamation trial, the Aquaman actress accused the actor of being physically and verbally abusive towards her, while also being addicted to alcohol and drugs. She also alleged that Depp was jealous of James Franco, who was her co-star in Pineapple Express.
The actor denied all accusations before and throughout his trial. After a six-week heated court battle, a seven-person jury from Virginia's Fairfax awarded Depp with $10.35 million, which includes compensatory and punitive damages, and Heard with $2 million.
Post the trial, Depp thanked his fans and supporters on Instagram and said he did all this for his children, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, and not for the money.
On the professional front, Johnny Depp will next appear in Maïwenn's directorial drama film, Jeanne du Barry, as Louis XV. He is also set to direct a film on late Italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani. The film will be co-produced by Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.
TMZ also reported that Johnny Depp signed a seven-figure deal with luxury brand Dior, for being the celebrity face for its Sauvage cologne.