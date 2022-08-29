"Uncomfortable silence": Johnny Depp's surprise VMAs Moonman appearance leaves internet divided

American actor Johnny Depp's surprise VMA appearance has received mixed reactions from the internet. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, saw the 59-year-old actor dressed as an astronaut while floating from the ceiling during the live telecast.

While appearing via hologram, Depp joked, saying:

“Hey, you know what? I needed the work.”

He also made another short appearance where he stated:

“Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

During his third appearance dressed as a mascot for MTV, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor offered his services across professions, announcing:

“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist."

Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp's surprise appearance during the awards function

Depp's appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, his first since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, drew mixed reactions from Twitter. Although his segments were only a few seconds long, several Twitter users, especially Amber Heard stans, slammed the production team of the award show for inviting him and called him an "abuser" and "wife beater."

ᴊᴀᴇ @thejaeprint these johnny depp slots in the vma awards literally add nothing but an uncomfortable silence and an ugly ass jumpscare these johnny depp slots in the vma awards literally add nothing but an uncomfortable silence and an ugly ass jumpscare

lilian @liliandaisies i can’t stop laughing, this is what his fans called “johnny depp’s big comeback” i can’t stop laughing, this is what his fans called “johnny depp’s big comeback” https://t.co/6ttPkd5Pjk

SP𖤐𖤐KY (they•he) @leoxeloo You know what’s wild about Johnny Depp’s appearance at the VMAs? Before this year, they have never made a point to even mention his ass in regards to ANYTHING music. This was some weird, intentional, line-in-the-sand ass stance they arbitrarily took to piss people off. You know what’s wild about Johnny Depp’s appearance at the VMAs? Before this year, they have never made a point to even mention his ass in regards to ANYTHING music. This was some weird, intentional, line-in-the-sand ass stance they arbitrarily took to piss people off.

shane @shxnerusso honestly fuck the VMA’s for including Johnny Depp. the entire crowd of Amber’s industry peers are cheering for her abuser. it makes me sick. the industry hasn’t changed at all. not surprised, but still so disappointed. honestly fuck the VMA’s for including Johnny Depp. the entire crowd of Amber’s industry peers are cheering for her abuser. it makes me sick. the industry hasn’t changed at all. not surprised, but still so disappointed.

homer simpson supporter @lovingheard Pop Base @PopBase TMZ reports that Johnny Depp is in talks with MTV to “dress up as the Moonman” while appearing at the upcoming VMAs. TMZ reports that Johnny Depp is in talks with MTV to “dress up as the Moonman” while appearing at the upcoming VMAs. https://t.co/EY7z9VBlnO Everybody wanted Will Smith blacklisted from award ceremonies over an open palm slap but Johnny Depp can have 12 counts of abuse and rape proven against him as well as assaults going back to 80s and he’s celebrated and included in ceremonies that aren’t even his line of work. twitter.com/PopBase/status… Everybody wanted Will Smith blacklisted from award ceremonies over an open palm slap but Johnny Depp can have 12 counts of abuse and rape proven against him as well as assaults going back to 80s and he’s celebrated and included in ceremonies that aren’t even his line of work. twitter.com/PopBase/status…

lilian @liliandaisies Johnny Depp got to be at the VMAs because he’s an abuser. Because people joined him and helped him humiliate and further abuse his victim, Amber Heard. Now he is more loved than ever while Amber is still getting harassed daily for speaking up against abuse. Johnny Depp got to be at the VMAs because he’s an abuser. Because people joined him and helped him humiliate and further abuse his victim, Amber Heard. Now he is more loved than ever while Amber is still getting harassed daily for speaking up against abuse.

Kaiser@Celebitchy @KaiseratCB Imagine being a VMA producer in 2022 and thinking “we should get Johnny Depp”



I feel sick Imagine being a VMA producer in 2022 and thinking “we should get Johnny Depp” I feel sick

𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 ♊︎ @Janelle_Int @kirkxxs why would they put a 60 year old man in a moon man costume and think people want to see that?? @kirkxxs why would they put a 60 year old man in a moon man costume and think people want to see that??

Ratatica @Ratatica1

#Wedonotwantjohnydeppatthevmas #stopgivingabusersaplatform

@MTV

@vmas Stop rewarding terrible behaviors. Johnny Depp is not only a legal wife beater. He also stole lyrics without giving the artist credit and almost got away with it. He is not worthy of presence in the MTVAward. Stop rewarding terrible behaviors. Johnny Depp is not only a legal wife beater. He also stole lyrics without giving the artist credit and almost got away with it. He is not worthy of presence in the MTVAward.#Wedonotwantjohnydeppatthevmas #stopgivingabusersaplatform @MTV@vmas

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp hailers celebrated the return of their favorite star and called him "iconic." There was so much fanfare on his return to the big screen that the hashtag MoonManDepp started trending on Twitter.

Sophie 🥀 @finelinevenus Johnny Depp appearing the way he did is actually really iconic Johnny Depp appearing the way he did is actually really iconic

Dick Warlock @dickwarlock13



#MoonManDepp These few seconds are way more relevant than anything Amber as ever done as an actress These few seconds are way more relevant than anything Amber as ever done as an actress 😂#MoonManDepp https://t.co/diAG3hOWfE

Rando vierhundertvierundvierzig @RandoNumber444 I don’t think people get any of the humour behind Johnny Depp’s VMA performance. Not only is he making fun of himself and what occurred. He’s also taking a jab at Elon Musk. It was brilliant. I don’t think people get any of the humour behind Johnny Depp’s VMA performance. Not only is he making fun of himself and what occurred. He’s also taking a jab at Elon Musk. It was brilliant.

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp 🏼 (via his and MTV’s insta) #MoonManDepp #VMAs Johnny Depp said if there’s going to be a joke, I’m going to make it and I love that for him 🤣🏼 (via his and MTV’s insta) #JohnnyDeppRisesVMAs Johnny Depp said if there’s going to be a joke, I’m going to make it and I love that for him 🤣👏🏼 (via his and MTV’s insta) #JohnnyDeppRisesVMAs #MoonManDepp #VMAs https://t.co/LXvxPc47MX

Amanda_888 @amanda_clampit Johnny Depp played this well. Clever, actually. He made a mockery of the media. And it worked. 🤣🤣🤣 Johnny Depp played this well. Clever, actually. He made a mockery of the media. And it worked. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AFTiBr45SJ

Several stars like Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Lil Nas X, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bagged awards during the event.

Johnny Depp's career seems to be bouncing back

Depp's holographic appearance at the VMAs marks his first ever public appearance since his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard took place.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers claimed that the essay insinuated that it was about him.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million for claiming that her accusations of domestic violence were false and a "hoax."

Britney Chester @chester_britney These Narc Types simply will not stop at anything she still persists to make trouble

New York Post

Judge denies Amber Heard's bid for new trial in Johnny Depp case These Narc Types simply will not stop at anything she still persists to make trouble New York PostJudge denies Amber Heard's bid for new trial in Johnny Depp case https://t.co/lnxbLxBf7s

During the defamation trial, the Aquaman actress accused the actor of being physically and verbally abusive towards her, while also being addicted to alcohol and drugs. She also alleged that Depp was jealous of James Franco, who was her co-star in Pineapple Express.

The actor denied all accusations before and throughout his trial. After a six-week heated court battle, a seven-person jury from Virginia's Fairfax awarded Depp with $10.35 million, which includes compensatory and punitive damages, and Heard with $2 million.

ExposingAmberHeard🐟💩 @ExposingHeard I will not be bullied into not supporting #JohnnyDepp from day one I knew he was not the abuser. The trial only confirmed what his supporters knew all along…. #JohnnyDepp IsASurvivor I will not be bullied into not supporting #JohnnyDepp from day one I knew he was not the abuser. The trial only confirmed what his supporters knew all along…. #JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor https://t.co/ADDtZ1H8JF

Post the trial, Depp thanked his fans and supporters on Instagram and said he did all this for his children, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, and not for the money.

On the professional front, Johnny Depp will next appear in Maïwenn's directorial drama film, Jeanne du Barry, as Louis XV. He is also set to direct a film on late Italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani. The film will be co-produced by Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.

TMZ also reported that Johnny Depp signed a seven-figure deal with luxury brand Dior, for being the celebrity face for its Sauvage cologne.

