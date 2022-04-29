Under the Banner of Heaven episode 2 ending: Man-made laws against god?

Since beginning in one of the most compelling ways, Under the Banner of Heaven has raised some serious questions about faith, crime, and religious institutions while dealing with the heartbreaking story of a gruesome murder. The Andrew Garfield starrer has only released two episodes, but it is enough to judge the direction the show is headed in.

At the center of the crisis is a man of faith, Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), who has to overcome his religious prejudices to solve the gruesome murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter. The second episode turned up the knob on intensity as the Lafferty family's twisted beliefs slowly came to light. The promising ending was also a perfect addition, paving the way for the third episode.

Read on to find out what happened at the end of Under the Banner of Heaven episode 2.

Under the Banner of Heaven episode 2 ending: A warning against the police department?

The first episode largely dealt with the investigation by Pyre and Detective Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham). After they singled out Allen Lafferty, Brenda's husband, they shifted their doubts to the other members of the Lafferty family, including the brothers Robin (Seth Numrich), Ron (Sam Worthington), and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell).

After an intriguing chase, the two officers arrested Robin Lafferty from a motel at the end of episode one. The second episode, Rightful Place, majorly dealt with the investigation. During their interrogation, Pyre and Taba discovered that Robin had previously warned Allen about building a life with Brenda, who was too modern for Mormonism.

Though Robin did not kill Brenda, he said something disturbing to Pyre. He warned them that the Lafferty family did not believe in the laws set by the government as opposed to the laws of God. They believe that they have the right to harm anyone who stands in the way of God's rules.

What to expect from the third episode of Under the Banner of Heaven?

The ending also saw Taba investigate a nearby forest, where he saw a deserted cabin. He confirmed that someone was hiding in the cabin. The person in the cabin was most likely one of the Lafferty brothers. It was not revealed in this episode, but it will most likely be the subject of the third episode.

The third episode will also delve deeper into the mystery and intricacies of faith. The upcoming episode of Under the Banner of Heaven, titled Surrender, will be released on May 5, 2022.

